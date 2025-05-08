Varun Chakravarthy gets a fine and one demerit point
He was penalised under Article 2.5, which includes any provocative language or gesture towards a dismissed batter
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
The IPL did not specify the incident but said it was a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5. Article 2.5 includes any language, action or gesture used by a player and directed towards a batter upon his dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter. After dismissing Dewald Brevis in the chase, Varun had given him a send-off, gesturing to him to leave the field.
For Level 1 breaches, the match referee's decision is final and binding.
Brevis made 52 off 25, and his wicket did bring KKR back in the game. But despite Varun's 2 for 18 from four overs, they failed to defend 179. They are now sixth on the points table with 11 points from 12 games, their playoffs hopes hanging by the thinnest of threads. Their remaining two league matches are both away from home, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 10 and against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17.