Live
Live Report - Can CSK play spoilsport with KKR in must-win zone?By Karthik Krishnaswamy
What do KKR need?
Seven teams are fighting for the four playoffs spots with 14 matches left in the league stage. Chennai Super Kings aren't among that group of seven, but Kolkata Knight Riders are. They're in a fairly dicey situation, though: they could theoretically go through with two wins in their three remaining games, but it's also possible that they win all three and still fail to go through.
They'll want to win all three remaining games, then, two of which are against teams that are already out of contention. That could be a good thing, but on the other hand it could mean they're up against teams with nothing to lose, playing with a nothing-to-lose sense of abandon. Can CSK summon up that spirit tonight, and deal KKR's hopes a massive blow - that too in Eden Gardens' last league game of the season?
