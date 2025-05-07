IPL 2025 scenarios: Titans and RCB one win away from playoff spot

Gujarat Titans Played: 11, Points: 16, NRR: 0.793

Remaining matches: DC (a), LSG (h), CSK (h)

Gujarat Titans' last-ball win at Wankhede stadium means they're now just one win away from making the playoffs - 18 points will now assure a team of a top-four finish. However, if they lose their three remaining games they could get knocked out as five other teams can still finish on 17 or more points. Titans have a favourable itinerary too, with their last two games scheduled at home, where they have a formidable 4-1 record so far.

Mumbai Indians Played: 12, Points: 14, NRR: 1.156

Remaining matches: PBKS (a), DC (h)

Despite the loss to Titans, Mumbai Indians are still in control of their own destiny, as wins in their last two matches will ensure a place in the playoffs. For them to go through on 16 points, though, they'll need help from other results, while defeats in their two remaining games will eliminate them. MI also have an excellent net run rate of 1.156, which could yet be crucial if qualification comes down to that.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Played: 11, Points: 16, NRR: 0.482

Remaining matches: LSG (a), SRH (h), KKR (h)

The washout between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, and GT's win against MI, means that Royal Challengers Bangalore are now only one win away from securing their place in the playoffs. That's because only four teams can make it to 18 or more points. RCB can also make the top four with 16 points if other results go their way. However, two wins will not yet guarantee a top-two finish as three teams can still finish with 20 or more points.

Punjab Kings Played: 11, Points: 15, NRR: 0.376

Remaining matches: DC (h), MI (h), RR (a)

To be certain of qualification, Punjab Kings need to win a couple of games and move up to 19 points. They can even go through with 15 points on NRR, but for that to happen several other results will have to go their way. If they win each of their three remaining games they'll be assured of a top-two finish. Two of their three remaining games are against teams in the top five, which makes those results extremely vital for PBKS.

Delhi Capitals Played: 11, Points: 13, NRR: 0.362

Remaining matches: PBKS (a), GT (h), MI (a)

A lucky point against SRH has halted a two-match losing sequence for DC and given them a bit of a breather. Fifteen points will push them into the top four only if several other results go in their favour, while 17 could also place them at the mercy of other results - it's still possible for six teams to finish on 17 or more points. Wins in all three remaining matches will ensure qualification, but that will require a huge reversal of form, given that they have only won one of their last five matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders Played: 11, Points: 11, NRR: 0.249

Remaining matches: CSK (h), SRH (a), RCB (a)

Fifteen points could give Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) an outside chance based on other results, but more realistically, they'll need 17 to stay in contention. Even then, it could come down to other results and net run rates.

Lucknow Super Giants Played: 11, Points: 10, NRR: -0.469

Remaining matches: PBKS (a), RCB (h), GT (a), SRH (h)