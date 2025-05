How many players have taken more than one IPL hat-trick?

Chahal's recent hat-trick was the 23rd in the IPL , and he's the third bowler to have taken more than one. The first man to double up is perhaps a bit of a surprise: Yuvraj Singh picked up two hat-tricks with his slow left-armers during the 2009 IPL in South Africa, for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Durban , and against Deccan Chargers in Johannesburg . These were the only six wickets Yuvraj picked up in 14 matches in that tournament.