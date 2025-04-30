Matches (12)
IPL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
North America Cup (1)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
PSL (1)

CSK vs PBKS, 49th Match at Chennai, IPL, Apr 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

49th Match (N), Chennai, April 30, 2025, Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
CSK Win & Bat
PBKS Win & Bat
CSK Win & Bowl
PBKS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Ravindra
9 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 135.48 SR
S Dube
10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 127.04 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 363 Runs • 36.3 Avg • 166.51 SR
P Arya
9 M • 323 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 200.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 13.28 SR
KK Ahmed
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9 Econ • 16 SR
Arshdeep Singh
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 15.23 SR
YS Chahal
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 17.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
CSK
PBKS
Player
Role
MS Dhoni † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
C Andre Siddarth 
Batter
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Vansh Bedi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Ramakrishna Ghosh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shreyas Gopal 
Allrounder
Deepak Hooda 
Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Anshul Kamboj 
Allrounder
Ayush Mhatre 
Batting Allrounder
Mukesh Choudhary 
Bowler
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Vijay Shankar 
Allrounder
Rahul Tripathi 
Top order Batter
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days30 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1073140.521
MI1064120.889
GT963120.748
DC963120.482
PBKS953110.177
LSG105510-0.325
KKR93570.212
RR10376-0.349
SRH9366-1.103
CSK9274-1.302
Full Table