Matches (12)
IPL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
North America Cup (1)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
PSL (1)
CSK vs PBKS, 49th Match at Chennai, IPL, Apr 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
49th Match (N), Chennai, April 30, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
CSK Win & Bat
PBKS Win & Bat
CSK Win & Bowl
PBKS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
CSK
L
L
W
L
L
PBKS
L
W
W
L
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSK9 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 135.48 SR
CSK10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 127.04 SR
PBKS10 M • 363 Runs • 36.3 Avg • 166.51 SR
PBKS9 M • 323 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 200.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CSK9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 13.28 SR
CSK9 M • 12 Wkts • 9 Econ • 16 SR
PBKS9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 15.23 SR
PBKS8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 17.33 SR
Squad
CSK
PBKS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|30 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
Sai Sudharsan takes back IPL 2025 Orange Cap from Virat Kohli after RR vs GT
B Sai Sudharsan's 39 took him back to the top spot on the run-getters' list during the IPL 2025 game between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans
Stats - Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewrites men's T20 records
All the records that the 14-year-old broke in Rajasthan Royals' rapid chase against Gujarat Titans
Suryavanshi, 14, shatters records to keep RR alive
He smashed the second-fastest century in IPL history as RR chased down 210 in 15.5 overs
Fastest IPL hundreds - Vaibhav Suryavanshi second on the list
His 38-ball-101 put Rajasthan Royals in the driving seat in their chase of 210 against Gujarat Titans