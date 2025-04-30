Live Report - PBKS bowl, Maxwell ruled out with fractured finger

It's the slenderest of threads too. Five wins in their remaining five games will take them to 14 points, and that, quite likely, won't be enough for them to reach the playoffs. And their net run rate (-1.302) is already the worst in the league.

It's unlikely they're even hoping at this stage, but their chances will come to an official, mathematical end if they lose to PBKS today.

PBKS, meanwhile, are just outside the top four at the moment, with a game in hand compared to three of the teams who are in that grouping. They've had an excellent season, and they got into a good position in their last match, against Kolkata Knight Riders, only for rain to keep them to one point.