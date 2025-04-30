Live Report - PBKS bowl, Maxwell ruled out with fractured finger

Live
Live Report - PBKS bowl, Maxwell ruled out with fractured fingerBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
Curran takes charge
1
•
1
6
•
1
4
4
1
•
6
1
Three single-digit scores in his three previous innings this season, but that's just the nature of T20. Sam Curran is looking in excellent touch against PBKS's spinners today. Jumps out and launches Brar for a straight six, then sweeps and pulls Yuzvendra Chahal for back-to-back fours. With Dewald Brevis joining in the fun with a big pulled six later in the Chahal over, CSK take 16 runs off the ninth, and move to 80 for 3.
Brar vs Jadeja
What an over. It's the final over of the powerplay, and PBKS take a risk by bringing on their left-arm spinner against two LHBs. Ravindra Jadeja duly hits Harpreet Brar for three fours in the first four balls. He doesn't have the greatest numbers against spin, but he's bossing this favourable match-up.
Then he looks to cut one that's perhaps a touch too close to him, and gets a thin edge through to keeper Josh Inglis. It's not given out on the field, but PBKS review and get their man. CSK end the powerplay 48 for 3.
3
1
Two in three balls
Now Jansen strikes with the same sort of ball that Arshdeep used to get Rasheed. This time it's Mhatre, and this time he doesn't sky his big hit, but ends up toe-ending it towards mid-off, where Shreyas Iyer takes a fine low catch. 22 for 2 in 3.1.
2
2
Arshdeep strikes
After that slow start, Rasheed gets going with two lovely shots off Arshdeep Singh in the third over. A chip straight down the ground for four, and an authoritative pull for six.
Then Arshdeep bowls a clever little scrambled-seam cutter, on a length, slanting away from Rasheed's hitting arc, turning away a little further. Rasheed tries to launch it over mid-off, and ends up skewing a high catch to extra-cover.
CSK are 21 for 1 in 2.5 overs.
1
4
Another slow CSK start
They're 8 for 0 in two overs, and Shaik Rasheed is batting on 1 off 8. The natural variation in the extent of Marco Jansen's swing into the right-hander's giving him a bit of trouble; he's just been beaten three times in a row.
1
1
PBKS bowl, injured Maxwell ruled out
Punjab Kings chose to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
PBKS suffered a major injury setback in the lead-up to the game, with allrounder Glenn Maxwell ruled out with a fractured finger – it is not yet known how long he will be out for, but Shreyas seemed to suggest he may miss the remainder of IPL 2025.
Despite bowling first, PBKS named a starting XI of immense batting depth, with allrounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar and Marco Jansen slotted in from Nos. 7 to 9 – all are likely to move down a spot with Prabhsimran Singh almost certain to come off the Impact Player bench and open the batting when they chase. Brar came in for Maxwell, meaning PBKS fielded only three overseas players.
CSK, with just two wins in nine games so far, will be out of contention for the playoffs if they lose tonight. They named the same line-up that featured in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ayush Mhatre, 2 Shaik Rasheed, 3 Sam Curran, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Matheesha Pathirana.
Impact bench: Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh.
Impact bench: Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh.
Punjab Kings: 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Shashank Singh, 6 Suryansh Shedge, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact bench: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Impact bench: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
1
3
1
7
CSK's hopes hang by a thread
It's the slenderest of threads too. Five wins in their remaining five games will take them to 14 points, and that, quite likely, won't be enough for them to reach the playoffs. And their net run rate (-1.302) is already the worst in the league.
It's unlikely they're even hoping at this stage, but their chances will come to an official, mathematical end if they lose to PBKS today.
PBKS, meanwhile, are just outside the top four at the moment, with a game in hand compared to three of the teams who are in that grouping. They've had an excellent season, and they got into a good position in their last match, against Kolkata Knight Riders, only for rain to keep them to one point.
PBKS have got into these kinds of positions at this point of previous seasons only to lose their way towards the business end of the league stage. They'll want to guard against that, and they'll want to be ruthless against this struggling CSK outfit, for whom even home is no longer a comfort - they've lost four of their five matches at Chepauk so far this season, with two to go including this one.
3
1
1
5