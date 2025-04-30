Shreyas, Prabhsimran and Chahal eliminate CSK
Chahal's second IPL hat-trick turned a topsy-turvy game in PBKS' favour
Punjab Kings 194 for 6 (Shreyas 72, Prabhsimran 54, Khaleel 2-28, Pathirana 2-45) beat Chennai Super Kings 190 (Curran 88, Brevis 32, Chahal 4-32) by four wickets
A four-wicket 19th over from Yuzvendra Chahal, including his second IPL hat-trick, turned a topsy-turvy game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, putting Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the road to a four-wicket win and sealing the end of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) playoffs hopes.
Until that over, CSK were poised to breach 200 for only the second time in IPL 2025, and for the first time at home, with Sam Curran scoring 88 off 47 balls. The Chahal over, however, precipitated a collapse that saw them lose their last five wickets for six runs, in the space of seven balls.
It meant PBKS were chasing 191 rather than something in the region of 210, and half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer put them in full control. There was to be one more twist, though. With three runs required off nine balls, Shreyas was bowled looking for the winning hit; PBKS then scored just two runs and lost another wicket off their next five legal balls, leaving the scores level with three balls left. They eventually got over the line, with an inside-edged four from Marco Jansen providing the match a most appropriate finish.
Chahal makes a belated impact
Chahal had only been used for two of the first 18 overs of the match, with PBKS reluctant to use him or the left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar against CSK's left-hand batters. But with the famously spin-shy MS Dhoni new to the crease, Shreyas threw his legspinner the ball.
Dhoni hit a six off the first legal ball of the over, only to hole out next ball. A procession followed, with Chahal dismissing Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad off the last three balls of the over. Hooda sliced a wide-ish ball to backward point, Kamboj was bowled by a quicker skidder, and the hat-trick came up in classic Chahal fashion, with Noor taking on the slow legbreak outside off stump and miscuing to long-on.
Through all this, Shivam Dube, CSK's best spin-hitter, was stuck at the non-striker's end. He may even have wondered if he should have refused a second run off the first ball Hooda faced, and kept the strike against Chahal.
Dube picked up an inside-edged four off the first ball of the final over but holed out next ball, which meant CSK had been bowled out with four balls left unused.
