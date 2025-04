Shreyas, Prabhsimran and Chahal eliminate CSK

It meant PBKS were chasing 191 rather than something in the region of 210, and half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer put them in full control. There was to be one more twist, though. With three runs required off nine balls, Shreyas was bowled looking for the winning hit; PBKS then scored just two runs and lost another wicket off their next five legal balls, leaving the scores level with three balls left. They eventually got over the line, with an inside-edged four from Marco Jansen providing the match a most appropriate finish.