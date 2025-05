Finger injury rules Glenn Maxwell out of remainder of IPL 2025

"It's very unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger," Shreyas Iyer , the PBKS captain, said at the toss ahead of their game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday night. "To be honest, we haven't decided about the replacements yet, but we are pretty strong in our team's mindset and what we have outside of our playing XI. We've got a variety of players who can win you matches. So we're going to stick to that as much as possible."

Maxwell had a poor run in the tournament with the bat but contributed with his offspin, taking four wickets. He had 48 runs in six innings, including single-digit scores in each of his last four games. He had been bought for INR 4.2 crore at the last mega auction.

"We will be signing some replacements at some stage," head coach Ricky Ponting said. "We've got until our 12th game [to name replacements], so we have a couple of games to go yet. With the squad we've got, we're trying to find players in our squad anyway, we've got most bases covered. So we've got Azmatullah [Omarzai] Aaron Hardie , who hasn't played yet, Xavier Bartlett , who didn't play today, it's conditions based. But when we get to Dharamsala, he will come back into the reckoning up there, where the ball might swing and bounce a little bit more.

"So we've actually been a little bit patient. Maxi's only been a couple of days, Lockie's has been two or three weeks. And with the PSL happening at the same time, there's not a lot of high-quality replacements out there, to be honest. So we've just been patient. We're having a look around at Indian talent as well and we're looking at what roles we might be able to fill with some younger Indian players. We'll actually take a couple of guys to Dharamsala with us, a couple of guys trained with us yesterday and they will come with us to Dharamsala. We'll have a closer look at them and they might find themselves with a Punjab contract going forward. It has to be this week, has to be before the 12th game, so stay tuned."