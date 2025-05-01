Finger injury rules Glenn Maxwell out of remainder of IPL 2025
PBKS had earlier lost Lockie Ferguson to an injury, but didn't name a replacement for him
Punjab Kings (PBKS) allrounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 after suffering a finger injury in his right hand.
"It's very unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger," Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, said at the toss ahead of their game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday night. "To be honest, we haven't decided about the replacements yet, but we are pretty strong in our team's mindset and what we have outside of our playing XI. We've got a variety of players who can win you matches. So we're going to stick to that as much as possible."
Marcus Stoinis also confirmed that Maxwell had gone for scans and the results "weren't great". "He didn't think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad," Stoinis told the broadcaster before the match in Chennai. "He had scans and, yeah, the results weren't great. So unfortunately for Maxi, I think it's likely he's out for the tournament."
Maxwell had a poor run in the tournament with the bat but contributed with his offspin, taking four wickets. He had 48 runs in six innings, including single-digit scores in each of his last four games. He had been bought for INR 4.2 crore at the last mega auction.
This is the second injury-related setback for PBKS after fast bowler Lockie Ferguson sustained a "serious injury " earlier this month and was ruled out of the tournament. PBKS have, however, not named a replacement for Ferguson either, but Ponting said that would be addressed soon.
"We will be signing some replacements at some stage," head coach Ricky Ponting said. "We've got until our 12th game [to name replacements], so we have a couple of games to go yet. With the squad we've got, we're trying to find players in our squad anyway, we've got most bases covered. So we've got Azmatullah [Omarzai], Aaron Hardie, who hasn't played yet, Xavier Bartlett, who didn't play today, it's conditions based. But when we get to Dharamsala, he will come back into the reckoning up there, where the ball might swing and bounce a little bit more.
"So we've actually been a little bit patient. Maxi's only been a couple of days, Lockie's has been two or three weeks. And with the PSL happening at the same time, there's not a lot of high-quality replacements out there, to be honest. So we've just been patient. We're having a look around at Indian talent as well and we're looking at what roles we might be able to fill with some younger Indian players. We'll actually take a couple of guys to Dharamsala with us, a couple of guys trained with us yesterday and they will come with us to Dharamsala. We'll have a closer look at them and they might find themselves with a Punjab contract going forward. It has to be this week, has to be before the 12th game, so stay tuned."
PBKS are currently placed second on the points table, only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK is the only team right now that has been eliminated from the playoffs race.