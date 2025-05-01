Finger injury rules Glenn Maxwell out of remainder of IPL 2025

Maxwell had a poor run in the tournament with the bat but contributed with his offspin, taking four wickets. He had 48 runs in six innings, including single-digit scores in each of his last four games. He had been bought for INR 4.2 crore at the last mega auction.

"So we've actually been a little bit patient. Maxi's only been a couple of days, Lockie's has been two or three weeks. And with the PSL happening at the same time, there's not a lot of high-quality replacements out there, to be honest. So we've just been patient. We're having a look around at Indian talent as well and we're looking at what roles we might be able to fill with some younger Indian players. We'll actually take a couple of guys to Dharamsala with us, a couple of guys trained with us yesterday and they will come with us to Dharamsala. We'll have a closer look at them and they might find themselves with a Punjab contract going forward. It has to be this week, has to be before the 12th game, so stay tuned."