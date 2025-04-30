Maxwell in danger of missing rest of IPL 2025 with fractured finger

In Maxwell's absence for the match against CSK, PBKS brought in Suryansh Shedge and named only three overseas players in their XI after opting to bowl first.

"It's very unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger," Shreyas said at the toss. "To be honest, we haven't decided about the replacements yet so far but we are pretty strong in our team's mindset and what we have outside of our playing XI. We've got varieties of players who can win you matches. So we're going to stick to that as much as possible."

Stoinis also confirmed the same about Maxwell's fractured finger. "Unfortunately, Maxi's broken his finger," he told the broadcasters before the match in Chennai. "He broke it just before the last game at training. He didn't think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad. He had scans and yeah, the results weren't great. So unfortunately for Maxi, I think it's likely he's out for the tournament."

Maxwell has endured a poor run in the tournament so far with the bat but has contributed with his offspin, taking four wickets. He has 48 runs in six innings, including single-digit scores in each of his last four games. In the last match against KKR, he scored 7 off 8 balls before being bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. He was bought for INR 4.2 crore at the 2025 mega auction.