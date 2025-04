Stats - Chahal's second IPL hat-trick extends CSK's suffering at home

CSK have now lost five games in a row in IPL 2025 at home since defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening game. Only three teams have lost more home matches on the bounce in an IPL season. Deccan Chargers, in 2008, lost all seven home games, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost six at home after winning their first game in 2023 and 2024. Pune Warriors India (PWI) also lost six in a row after winning their first two games at home in 2012.