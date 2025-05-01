Stats - Chahal's second IPL hat-trick extends CSK's suffering at home

5 - Defeats for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk this season, the most for them - Defeats for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk this season, the most for them in a single edition of the IPL. They lost four matches each in 2008 and 2012, including the final.

CSK have now lost five games in a row in IPL 2025 at home since defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening game. Only three teams have lost more home matches on the bounce in an IPL season. Deccan Chargers, in 2008, lost all seven home games, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost six at home after winning their first game in 2023 and 2024. Pune Warriors India (PWI) also lost six in a row after winning their first two games at home in 2012.

3 - Number of players including - Number of players including Yuzvendra Chahal to take multiple hat-tricks in the IPL . Chahal's first hat-trick came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022. Amit Mishra has three IPL hat-tricks, while Yuvraj Singh also has two.

1 - CSK have been bowled out in successive matches for the first time in the IPL. They were cleaned up for 154 in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). That was the first time that CSK was all-out in an IPL match since the introduction of the Impact Player rule - CSK have been bowled out in successive matches for the first time in the IPL. They were cleaned up for 154 in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). That was the first time that CSK was all-out in an IPL match since the introduction of the Impact Player rule in 2023

9 - Chahal now has nine four-plus wicket-hauls in the IPL, the most by - Chahal now has nine four-plus wicket-hauls in the IPL, the most by any bowler . He goes past Sunil Narine, who has eight.

1 - Chahal also became the first bowler to take a hat-trick against CSK in the IPL. Parvinder Awana took a hat-trick against them in 2014 while playing for PBKS, but - Chahal also became the first bowler to take a hat-trick against CSK in the IPL. Parvinder Awana took a hat-trick against them in 2014 while playing for PBKS, but in a CLT20 match

Chahal's hat-trick was the fifth for the Punjab franchise in the IPL and the first since Sam Curran's effort against Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2019 . They now share the record for the franchise with the most hat-tricks in the IPL, along with the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

11 - Number of balls PBKS took to pick the last six CSK wickets, the - Number of balls PBKS took to pick the last six CSK wickets, the fewest for any team in an IPL innings. SRH took 13 balls to take the last six wickets of PWI in 2013, while PBKS also needed 13 deliveries against SRH in 2020.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets in an over and celebrated like only he can • Getty Images

4 - Wickets for Chahal in the 19th over of CSK's innings. This is the second time that he's picked four wickets in an over in the IPL, with the other instance coming - Wickets for Chahal in the 19th over of CSK's innings. This is the second time that he's picked four wickets in an over in the IPL, with the other instance coming in 2022 against KKR when he took a hat-trick. Amit Mishra against PWI in 2013 and Andre Russell against Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022 are the others with a four-wicket over in the IPL.

Chahal is now only one of the three bowlers to take four-plus wickets in an over in men's T20s on multiple occasions (where ball-by-ball data is available). Russell and Shaheen Shah Afridi also have multiple four-wicket overs in T20s.

203 - CSK's predicted score as per ESPNCricinfo's forecaster after 18.1 overs, when they were 184 for 5. CSK lost the remaining five wickets in seven balls to get bowled out for only 190.

CSK's 190 is the highest by any team after being bowled out when batting first in the IPL. RR's 185 against PBKS in 2021 was the previous highest, although they batted out 20 overs.

1 - The CSK-PBKS match on Wednesday became the first in the IPL featuring four uncapped players to open the batting. Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre opened the batting for CSK, while Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh opened for PBKS.