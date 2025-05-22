edged into Brook's bread-basket! Cook has his maiden wicket! That's a classic Cook dismissal, replicated on countless occasions at Chelmsford. Round the wicket, straightening off the seam, kissing the edge as Curran closed the face and a fat edge straight into the cordon. He is utterly ecstatic! A long time coming, but his Test career is off the mark!
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|24
|17
|6
|0
|141.17
|16 (9b)
|24 (17b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|2.3
|0
|16
|1
|6.40
|11
|4
|0
|2.3 - 0 - 16 - 1
(rfm)
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
|7
|2
|0
|2 - 0 - 14 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|7
|344
|110*
|34.40
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|1
|1
|1/16
|16.00
|12
|52
|7/45
|22.42
leading edge! Went so high, but looped over the head of Cook in his followthrough and plopped nearer the start of his mark. Turned the bat too soon on his stroke
Prosper: "One of the best feelings as a Zimbabwe supporter is to see your team take the attack to the enemy just as the "Ben-Ben" opening partnership has so often done in recent times. Certainly enjoying the moment as it lasts"
pushed through on a full length from round the wicket, no stroke offered outside off
Ian : "Got to give a little shout out to Bennett, just 21 years old, seventh test and first against a "top tier" side, showing no nerves and plenty of intent. Bold lad."
tight lines to finish the over, Bennett defends
guided down through deep third, good forceful stuff from Bennett! Hanging deep in the crease, opening up the off-side, and taking his opportunities
poked to the off side, off the back foot, sliding deep into the crease to defend
cracked through the line, not timed but good shape on the drive, and good running too, sprinting the third as mid-off gave chase
full length, that's a nice pick-up off the toes, a firm clip out to deep midwicket. Just a hint of late swing from Atkinson
blotted off the back foot, into the leg side
slapped away through the slips! Crawley at third nearly closed his fingers around it, but it was fast and low, and eluded his outstretched right hand
angling in on a full length, solid defence from Bennett
Re debutants taking the first over of their maiden innings, Paul Muchmore has crunched the numbers through the 'guru, and come up with James Kirtley! Gosh, it's been a while
outside off, shape away from back of a length, left alone
defended once more
on the back foot, and blocked into the on-side
round the wicket, full length outside off, shaping away and no stroke offered
Cook with the left-hander in his sights now
Scott : "Jimmy's first over against Zimbabwe went for 17. just saying...." Indeed... it's an auspicious start... that was Nasser's fault for not giving him a fine leg
stabbed into the on-side to end a lively over
whacked off the back foot, out through deep point! Bennett is in the mood! That was there to be hit, to be fair, back of a length and outside off, clubbed through deep third
in the channel outside off, no stroke offered there
full and fast, angled in at 85mph, a solid thump of pad as Atkinson appeals, but that was missing leg. More movement though
Adnan: "How often we see the debutant opens the bowling attack in Tests? Who else other than Sam Cook in recent times? " Well, there's been Anderson and Broad for decades, so probably not many!
back of a length, hopping off the deck and through to the keeper
1W
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Toss
|Zimbabwe, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2584
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Test debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee