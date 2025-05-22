Matches (15)
England vs Zimbabwe, Only Test at Nottingham, ENG v ZIM, May 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
Only Test, Nottingham, May 22 - 25, 2025, Zimbabwe tour of England
England FlagEngland
565/6d
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(4.3 ov) 31/1

Day 2 - Session 1: Zimbabwe trail by 534 runs.

Current RR: 6.88
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 74.3
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Brian Bennett* 
(rhb)
241760141.1716 (9b)24 (17b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Sam Cook 
(rmf)
2.301616.4011402.3 - 0 - 16 - 1
Gus Atkinson 
(rfm)
201407.007202 - 0 - 14 - 0
 Last BatBen Curran 6 (10b) FOW31/1 (4.3 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: England - 3 of 3, Zimbabwe - 3 of 3
Match centre Ground time: 12:18
Scores: Ranjith P | Comms: Andrew Miller
4.3
W
Cook to Ben Curran, OUT

edged into Brook's bread-basket! Cook has his maiden wicket! That's a classic Cook dismissal, replicated on countless occasions at Chelmsford. Round the wicket, straightening off the seam, kissing the edge as Curran closed the face and a fat edge straight into the cordon. He is utterly ecstatic! A long time coming, but his Test career is off the mark!

Ben Curran c Brook b Cook 6 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 60
4.2
Cook to Ben Curran, no run

leading edge! Went so high, but looped over the head of Cook in his followthrough and plopped nearer the start of his mark. Turned the bat too soon on his stroke

Prosper: "One of the best feelings as a Zimbabwe supporter is to see your team take the attack to the enemy just as the "Ben-Ben" opening partnership has so often done in recent times. Certainly enjoying the moment as it lasts"

4.1
Cook to Ben Curran, no run

pushed through on a full length from round the wicket, no stroke offered outside off

end of over 49 runs
ZIM: 31/0CRR: 7.75 
Brian Bennett24 (17b 6x4)
Ben Curran6 (7b)
Gus Atkinson 2-0-14-0
Sam Cook 2-0-16-0

Ian : "Got to give a little shout out to Bennett, just 21 years old, seventh test and first against a "top tier" side, showing no nerves and plenty of intent. Bold lad."

3.6
Atkinson to Bennett, no run

tight lines to finish the over, Bennett defends

3.5
4
Atkinson to Bennett, FOUR runs

guided down through deep third, good forceful stuff from Bennett! Hanging deep in the crease, opening up the off-side, and taking his opportunities

3.4
Atkinson to Bennett, no run

poked to the off side, off the back foot, sliding deep into the crease to defend

3.3
3
Atkinson to Ben Curran, 3 runs

cracked through the line, not timed but good shape on the drive, and good running too, sprinting the third as mid-off gave chase

3.2
2
Atkinson to Ben Curran, 2 runs

full length, that's a nice pick-up off the toes, a firm clip out to deep midwicket. Just a hint of late swing from Atkinson

3.1
Atkinson to Ben Curran, no run

blotted off the back foot, into the leg side

end of over 35 runs
ZIM: 22/0CRR: 7.33 
Brian Bennett20 (14b 5x4)
Ben Curran1 (4b)
Sam Cook 2-0-16-0
Gus Atkinson 1-0-5-0
2.6
4
Cook to Bennett, FOUR runs

slapped away through the slips! Crawley at third nearly closed his fingers around it, but it was fast and low, and eluded his outstretched right hand

2.5
Cook to Bennett, no run

angling in on a full length, solid defence from Bennett

Re debutants taking the first over of their maiden innings, Paul Muchmore has crunched the numbers through the 'guru, and come up with James Kirtley! Gosh, it's been a while

2.4
Current batters
Partnerships
Team LogoEngland
BM DuckettZ Crawley
140 (134)
231 (250)
78 (116)
Z CrawleyOJ Pope
46 (55)
137 (143)
85 (88)
JE RootOJ Pope
34 (44)
111 (105)
76 (61)
OJ PopeHC Brook
10 (17)
23 (42)
9 (25)
BA StokesHC Brook
9 (13)
46 (32)
36 (19)
HC BrookJL Smith
13 (6)
17 (10)
4 (4)
Team LogoZimbabwe
BJ CurranBJ Bennett
6 (10)
31 (27)
24 (17)
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
TossZimbabwe, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2584
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Test debut
Sam Cook
Sam Cook
Umpires
South Africa
Allahuddien PalekerDRS
Sri Lanka
Kumar DharmasenaDRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Reserve Umpire
England
Russell Warren
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
Zimbabwe Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Bennett
not out2417
BJ Curran
caught610
Extras(lb 1)
Total31(1 wkt; 4.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>