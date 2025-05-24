Stokes blames media 'agenda' for pre-match pressure on Pope

England Test captain Ben Stokes believes comments he made about Jacob Bethell ahead of the Zimbabwe Test were willfully taken out of context to suit an agenda against Ollie Pope.

Speaking after England had completed a comprehensive innings-and-45-run win over Zimbabwe on day three at Trent Bridge, Stokes used his post-match engagements to defend his vice-captain, who struck an imperious 171 on day one, his eighth Test hundred.

Stokes took issue with the way his own quotes were presented after being asked on Wednesday if Bethell, who batted at No.3 in the previous series in New Zealand but was missing this week on IPL duty with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, would come straight back in for next month's series against India.

Pope had been Stokes' No.3 since he assumed the captaincy in 2022, but dropped down the order to keep wicket after Jordan Cox , Jamie Smith's paternity leave cover replacement behind the stumps, broke a finger in the lead-up to the first Test.

Bethell finished with 260 runs at 52.00 across six innings, notching three half-centuries, with the senior management clearly enamored with the 21-year-old's skill and poise. Though his absence meant no decision had to be made just yet, Stokes was asked whether Bethell was still considered to be the "incumbent No.3" during a captaincy media briefing on the Wednesday before the Test.

"If you're smart enough, the series that Beth had out in New Zealand, obviously he's going to be back in the UK for that India series. So, I think you put 2 and 2 together, you probably know what's going to happen."

Stokes was dismayed when he saw the coverage of his words, later insisting he was talking about Bethell returning to the squad rather than the XI. After England wrapped up victory with more than four sessions of this four-day Test to spare, he launched a staunch defense of Pope, all but backing him to start the India series, which begins at Headingley on June 20.

"There's always someone going to be under the spotlight," Stokes told BBC Test Match Special. "We've come into this game and I've personally felt that it was a bit of a… I don't know… not a vendetta… but I got asked a simple question about Bethell, said put two and two together, he comes back into the squad and then all of a sudden it turns into something that suits the agenda of the time.

"He's (Pope) my vice-captain, and he's been incredible for me at No.3 and the team. I think he's averaging over 40 now (43.06 at No.3), so it just suited what was being said, to be honest. Very, very pleased for him that he went out there and played the way that he did, he's an important part to this team away from his runs as well, he's a leader within the group and I value his leadership role as vice-captain as well.

"He's a quality player. As I said, since he's gone up to No.3, since I've been captain, he's performed very, very well. Him being vice-captain, he comes up with some great ideas out in the middle, especially when I'm bowling I sort of get into a little bit of my own rhythm, take myself away from that, so it's great having someone like Popey out there who can help me along in those moments."

Pope's knock included a 137-run stand with opener Zak Crawley , another who might be put under pressure by Bethell's return. He, too, registered three figures, with 126 that happened to be his first century in two years, bringing up the landmark after Ben Duckett had raised his bat for a hundred of his own.

That all of the top three were able to thrive given the pressure from beyond the dressing room, guiding England to an insurmountable first-innings score of 565 for 6 declared, was the main story as far as Stokes was concerned.

"I think there's obviously always pressure on sportsmen to go and perform, whether there isn't that external noise from the outside coming in, whether potentially their spots up for competition. Zak and Popey know every time they walk out onto the field that their job is to get runs and put in performances. And that doesn't change day to day really.