Ollie Pope century buys him the summer at No. 3

Ollie Pope has celebrated eight Test hundreds but never previously with such fervour. Pope scampered through for a single after inside-edging Jasprit Bumrah into the leg side, roaring "come on!" with fists clenched, then punched the air with the jab of a welterweight boxer. There was no question of the significance this innings had for his England career.

Marquee Test series demand substance over style, and Pope showed his mettle; this was not a chanceless hundred, with two significant let-offs, but it was a timely one under huge pressure. He looked drained - mentally, physically, emotionally - as he walked off unbeaten at the close, after spending a single over off the field across the first two days' play.

Athletes try to ignore the 'outside noise' created by the media but only deafness could have blocked out the scrutiny on Pope. Jacob Bethell's emergence as a potential superstar left his place at No. 3 under genuine pressure, and an unusually sparse schedule - with no Tests for five months at the start of this year - left him powerless to respond to speculation.

But this was vital supporting evidence. "He probably couldn't walk out in tougher conditions, with Jasprit [Bumrah] running down the hill with the lights on," Ben Duckett said. Pope flicked his first ball, from Mohammed Siraj, off his pads for four; so often a nervous starter, he had a calm poise when punishing width off India's seamers.

Pope scored heavily - 48 of his round 100 - behind square on the off side, thanks to the steep bounce that Headingley offers and occasional fortunate moments: a Bumrah misfield at deep point, and two chancy steers through gaps in the slip cordon. His best shot took him to 90, a perfectly-placed pull off Prasidh Krishna over leg gully which beat long leg to his right.

He also had an umpiring decision and a drop to thank. When Pope had 34, Chris Gaffaney turned down an lbw appeal from Siraj; if he had given it out, it would not have been overturned; when he had 60, Yashasvi Jaiswal put him down at third slip off the relentless Bumrah, whose first spells of the series were irresistible.

Ollie Pope shapes to deal with a short ball • AFP/Getty Images

Yet those reprieves are merely details in Pope's bigger picture. Stokes has consistently reassured him of his place over the past month and Duckett insisted there was never any doubt in the dressing room that Pope would bat at No. 3, but his response to reaching three figures confirmed the extent to which he had felt Bethell breathing down his neck.

"The way Popey's dealt with it has been superb and just sums up and proves why he's England's No. 3," Duckett said. "Scoring a hundred against that attack, coming out in the first over at 4 for 1: you could just see it in the way that he celebrated. It didn't just mean a lot to him; it meant a huge amount in the dressing room as well."

It is almost inevitable that Bethell will win another chance in England's batting line-up before long. Cricket obsesses over selection debates more than any other sport, but injuries and other absences have invariably deprived England of at least one member of their first-choice top seven for at least one Test in seven of their last eight Test series.

But Pope ensured on Saturday that he will not be left out any time soon; it is the sign of a strong batting line-up that a player of Bethell's evident quality cannot get into the side. He has bought himself the rest of the summer at No. 3 and must now prove that he is a far better, hungrier player than a Test average in the mid-30s might suggest; aged 27, he should be approaching his prime.

It was Pope's tempo that was most impressive: his early boundaries in partnership with Duckett prompted Shubman Gill to set defensive fields to stem the flow of runs, at one stage posting five boundary-riders to Ravindra Jadeja. With the field spread, Pope slipped down a gear: his second fifty (61 balls) was quicker than his first (65) but contained only five fours compared to eight.

That manipulation of oppositions' plans has been a central tenet of England's aggression with the bat over the last three years: Duckett has embodied their strategy, going hard against the new ball then milking singles when captains feel forced to react, and Pope's release shot - a dab past gully - built on the same premise.