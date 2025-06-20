curls back in on a good length from over the wicket, through to the keeper, that will be stumps
England vs India, 1st Test at Leeds, ENG vs IND, Jun 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|127
|175
|16
|1
|72.57
|29 (37b)
|18 (33b)
(lhb)
|65
|102
|6
|2
|63.72
|20 (23b)
|23 (29b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|19
|2
|89
|0
|4.68
|83
|15
|1
|3 - 0 - 16 - 0
(rf)
|16
|5
|70
|1
|4.37
|71
|11
|0
|2 - 1 - 12 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|33
|2020
|128
|37.41
|44
|3013
|159*
|43.04
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|58
|181
|6/17
|28.73
|6
|28
|6/42
|21.64
6.40pm Well, that's a wrap from day one of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Matt Roller has been manning the Live Blog where his report will appear shortly, while we'll have full analysis to come from Vish and Sid Monga at Headingley. From Miller, Ashish and Venkat, good night!
Prasanna: "Ominous for England, nearly as bad as the opening day in Brisbane 20 odd years ago."
6.34pm What a sensational day for India! A century from Jaiswal to maintain his remarkable record against England, a century from Gill to launch his captaincy in style. And an extraordinary unfinished symphony from Rishabh Pant that could turn into pretty much anything tomorrow! That stand is 138 and counting, and it will be a weary England team who hit the hay tonight. Ben Stokes opted to bowl when all cricket logic said bat first... but it was in keeping with England's recent habit of preferring a fourth-innings chase. They are looking set for a big one now!
Yashaswi Jaiswal: "Very good, all did very well, amazing to go out and bat and enjoy the English summer. I enjoyed playing the game and prepared very well. Very good practice sessions and matches in recent weeks, so played it simple. If there was a loose ball I went for it. Gill played amazingly, composed and calm and batted really well. I keep trusting in myself and have that desire and will to do well. 100% it did swing, but I was consistent in my processes and enjoyed the moment. Watch the ball carefully."
attacking the front pad from round the wicket, blocked to the off side
through to the keeper on a good hard length
Prisha Vora: "I'm not the only one who's wondering what blap means right??" It's onomatopoeic. It is what it sounds like
nudged off the full length, through backward square for two more
Deep: "Oh, let's not get ahead of ourselves. The 2002 pitch was a proper Headingley swing-board. And Sanjay Bangar played a worldie to set it up for the hallowed middle-order." Sanjay Bangar! Yes, it was the greatest 60-odd in Test history. Fact
chases the wider line with hard hands, fenced out to point
blap! Pant has given Woakes a massive charge, and hoicked him viciously over deep midwicket! Crawley is back on the rope, Woakes hit his length. Bosh!
beaten outside off again! This one curls away late, and zips past the edge
Last ball? We shall see...
lovely ball, zipping past the outside edge, angling in as it goes, good seam position and extra carry to the keeper
Gill and Pant have a conflab...
hits his length hard, Gill is waiting on the front foot to block the living daylights out of it
tight line on off stump, inside-edged into the pads
back of a length, blocked very solidly back down the track... Pant goes for a bit of gardening to eat up the minutes
on the back foot, and pressed back to the bowler
Pacelover: "Amazing Prediction @cricinfo, seems we might lose exactly six overs!" [insert sunglasses emoji]
Suramya: "There was a comment in the morning before play started, where the writer felt the score and result in this match would be like the 2002 win. Looking back to how the day has gone, that may be quite prophetic..!!!" The scoreline is similar, but the weather was far gloomier back then! Still hard to fathom how well they played then
wider line, outside off, steered out to point
very full, attacking the stumps (which has been a rarity today) and defended back to the bowler
stretching onto the front foot, solid block back down the track
onto the front foot, tapped into the covers
Kern Saunders: "Is it too early to worry about Lara's record?After all, England is playing and Gill is batting." Yes. Next!
steps onto the front foot, off-stump line, blocked to square leg
full length, outside off, pushed to cover
Right, nine more minutes... two more overs?
loops to second slip, was it a chance! No, beat the edge, flicked the thigh pad, Brook spilled it very low, but it wouldn't have counted
flogged! That's what Pant can do! Wide outside off, full length, Pant decides this one has to go, another toe-end but the bat-speed was something else! 350 is up
1W
|Headingley, Leeds
|Toss
|England, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2587
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|20,21,22,23,24 June 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Test debut
|Umpires
Paul ReiffelDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|101
|159
|caught
|42
|78
|caught
|0
|4
|not out
|127
|175
|not out
|65
|102
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 10, nb 7, w 1, pen 5)
|Total
|359(3 wkts; 85 ovs)