England vs India, 1st Test at Leeds, ENG vs IND, Jun 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
1st Test, Leeds, June 20 - 24, 2025, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
(85 ov) 359/3
England FlagEngland

Day 1 - England chose to field.

Current RR: 4.22
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 47/0 (4.70)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Shubman Gill* 
(rhb)
12717516172.5729 (37b)18 (33b)
Rishabh Pant 
(lhb)
651026263.7220 (23b)23 (29b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Chris Woakes 
(rfm)
1928904.68831513 - 0 - 16 - 0
Brydon Carse 
(rf)
1657014.37711102 - 1 - 12 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
33202012837.41
443013159*43.04
MatWktsBBIAve
581816/1728.73
6286/4221.64
Partnership: 138 Runs, 32.3 Ov (RR: 4.24) Last BatYashasvi Jaiswal 101 (159b) FOW221/3 (52.3 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: India - 3 of 3, England - 2 of 3
DRS
2
6
84th
83rd
1
82nd
4
1
1nb
2
4
81st
2nb
1
4
Match centre Ground time: 01:33
Scores: M Venkat Raghav | Comms: Andrew Miller
end of over 858 runs
IND: 359/3CRR: 4.22 
Rishabh Pant65 (102b 6x4 2x6)
Shubman Gill127 (175b 16x4 1x6)
Chris Woakes 19-2-89-0
Brydon Carse 16-5-70-1

6.40pm Well, that's a wrap from day one of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Matt Roller has been manning the Live Blog where his report will appear shortly, while we'll have full analysis to come from Vish and Sid Monga at Headingley. From Miller, Ashish and Venkat, good night!

Prasanna: "Ominous for England, nearly as bad as the opening day in Brisbane 20 odd years ago."

6.34pm What a sensational day for India! A century from Jaiswal to maintain his remarkable record against England, a century from Gill to launch his captaincy in style. And an extraordinary unfinished symphony from Rishabh Pant that could turn into pretty much anything tomorrow! That stand is 138 and counting, and it will be a weary England team who hit the hay tonight. Ben Stokes opted to bowl when all cricket logic said bat first... but it was in keeping with England's recent habit of preferring a fourth-innings chase. They are looking set for a big one now!

Yashaswi Jaiswal: "Very good, all did very well, amazing to go out and bat and enjoy the English summer. I enjoyed playing the game and prepared very well. Very good practice sessions and matches in recent weeks, so played it simple. If there was a loose ball I went for it. Gill played amazingly, composed and calm and batted really well. I keep trusting in myself and have that desire and will to do well. 100% it did swing, but I was consistent in my processes and enjoyed the moment. Watch the ball carefully."

84.6
Woakes to Pant, no run

curls back in on a good length from over the wicket, through to the keeper, that will be stumps

84.5
Woakes to Pant, no run

attacking the front pad from round the wicket, blocked to the off side

84.4
Woakes to Pant, no run

through to the keeper on a good hard length

Prisha Vora: "I'm not the only one who's wondering what blap means right??" It's onomatopoeic. It is what it sounds like

84.3
2
Woakes to Pant, 2 runs

nudged off the full length, through backward square for two more

Deep: "Oh, let's not get ahead of ourselves. The 2002 pitch was a proper Headingley swing-board. And Sanjay Bangar played a worldie to set it up for the hallowed middle-order." Sanjay Bangar! Yes, it was the greatest 60-odd in Test history. Fact

84.2
Woakes to Pant, no run

chases the wider line with hard hands, fenced out to point

84.1
6
Woakes to Pant, SIX runs

blap! Pant has given Woakes a massive charge, and hoicked him viciously over deep midwicket! Crawley is back on the rope, Woakes hit his length. Bosh!

end of over 84Maiden
IND: 351/3CRR: 4.17 
Shubman Gill127 (175b 16x4 1x6)
Rishabh Pant57 (96b 6x4 1x6)
Brydon Carse 16-5-70-1
Chris Woakes 18-2-81-0
83.6
Carse to Gill, no run

beaten outside off again! This one curls away late, and zips past the edge

Last ball? We shall see...

83.5
Carse to Gill, no run

lovely ball, zipping past the outside edge, angling in as it goes, good seam position and extra carry to the keeper

Gill and Pant have a conflab...

83.4
Carse to Gill, no run

hits his length hard, Gill is waiting on the front foot to block the living daylights out of it

83.3
Carse to Gill, no run

tight line on off stump, inside-edged into the pads

83.2
Carse to Gill, no run

back of a length, blocked very solidly back down the track... Pant goes for a bit of gardening to eat up the minutes

83.1
Carse to Gill, no run

on the back foot, and pressed back to the bowler

Pacelover: "Amazing Prediction @cricinfo, seems we might lose exactly six overs!" [insert sunglasses emoji]

end of over 831 run
IND: 351/3CRR: 4.22 
Shubman Gill127 (169b 16x4 1x6)
Rishabh Pant57 (96b 6x4 1x6)
Chris Woakes 18-2-81-0
Brydon Carse 15-4-70-1

Suramya: "There was a comment in the morning before play started, where the writer felt the score and result in this match would be like the 2002 win. Looking back to how the day has gone, that may be quite prophetic..!!!" The scoreline is similar, but the weather was far gloomier back then! Still hard to fathom how well they played then

82.6
1
Woakes to Gill, 1 run

wider line, outside off, steered out to point

82.5
Woakes to Gill, no run

very full, attacking the stumps (which has been a rarity today) and defended back to the bowler

82.4
Woakes to Gill, no run

stretching onto the front foot, solid block back down the track

82.3
Woakes to Gill, no run

onto the front foot, tapped into the covers

Kern Saunders: "Is it too early to worry about Lara's record?After all, England is playing and Gill is batting." Yes. Next!

82.2
Woakes to Gill, no run

steps onto the front foot, off-stump line, blocked to square leg

82.1
Woakes to Gill, no run

full length, outside off, pushed to cover

Right, nine more minutes... two more overs?

end of over 8212 runs
IND: 350/3CRR: 4.26 
Rishabh Pant57 (96b 6x4 1x6)
Shubman Gill126 (163b 16x4 1x6)
Brydon Carse 15-4-70-1
Chris Woakes 17-2-80-0
81.6
Carse to Pant, no run

loops to second slip, was it a chance! No, beat the edge, flicked the thigh pad, Brook spilled it very low, but it wouldn't have counted

81.5
4
Carse to Pant, FOUR runs

flogged! That's what Pant can do! Wide outside off, full length, Pant decides this one has to go, another toe-end but the bat-speed was something else! 350 is up

Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Shubman Gill
127 runs (175)
16 fours1 six
Productive shot
cut shot
25 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
90%
RR Pant
65 runs (102)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
straight drive
10 runs
1 four1 six
Control
85%
Current bowlers
CR Woakes
O
19
M
2
R
89
W
0
ECO
4.68
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
BA Carse
O
16
M
5
R
70
W
1
ECO
4.37
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoIndia
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
42 (78)
91 (151)
41 (73)
YBK JaiswalB Sai Sudharsan
1 (1)
1 (5)
0 (4)
Shubman GillYBK Jaiswal
63 (79)
129 (164)
59 (85)
RR PantShubman Gill
65 (102)
138* (198)
64 (96)
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
India tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2587
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days20,21,22,23,24 June 2025 - day (5-day match)
Test debut
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris GaffaneyDRS
Australia
Paul ReiffelDRS
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Reserve Umpire
England
M Burns
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
Language
English
All Match News

India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
bowled101159
KL Rahul
caught4278
B Sai Sudharsan
caught04
Shubman Gill
not out127175
RR Pant
not out65102
Extras(b 1, lb 10, nb 7, w 1, pen 5)
Total359(3 wkts; 85 ovs)
