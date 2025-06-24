Duckett 149 lays the foundation as England hunt down 371 at Headingley

England 465 (Pope 106, Brook 99, Duckett 62, Bumrah 5-83) and 373 for 5 (Duckett 149, Crawley 65, Root 53*, Thakur 2-51) beat India 471 (Gill 147, Pant 134, Jaiswal 101, Tongue 4-86) and 364 (Rahul 137, Pant 118, Tongue 3-72, Carse 3-80) by five wickets

Headingley has become the home of the run chase, and England hauled in a target of 371 to prove it. Set up by Ben Duckett 's dazzling 149, and sealed with a six by Jamie Smith , they romped home in just 82 overs to seal a sixth consecutive win in Leeds - all while bowling first - and to take a 1-0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

It left Ben Stokes to breathe a sigh of relief after his decision to field first on Friday morning, and India to dwell on the countless opportunities they missed to take control of this Test. They hit five centuries to England's two, but lower-order collapses of 7 for 41 and 6 for 31 proved costly - as did their six dropped catches.

This was a chastening way to start a new era for India, with Shubman Gill 's sparkling first-innings century long forgotten as he reflected on a heavy defeat in his first Test as captain. After series losses against New Zealand and Australia, India have now lost seven of their last nine Tests, and may only have Jasprit Bumrah available for two of the next four on the England tour.

Bumrah was borderline unplayable in Australia, taking 32 wickets in the series, but was unusually ineffective after his first-innings five-for at Headingley. He went wicketless in England's run chase, and was seen off by Duckett and Zak Crawley , whose partnership of 188 in 42.2 overs laid the foundations for a victory cruise despite the lingering threat of rain.

Joe Root's unbeaten fifty took England home • Getty Images

England wobbled in the afternoon against Prasidh and Shardul Thakur , but Smith and Joe Root saw them across the line with 14 overs remaining in the final hour. Root was characteristically cool in his unbeaten 53, while Smith took Jadeja for 18 runs in an over, including sixes over square leg and mid-on, to see his team across the line.

Duckett and Crawley had reached the lunch break unscathed, battling through probing early spells from Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj before tucking into India's change bowlers. Duckett cut and pulled with total control until his hundred was a shot away: on 97, he offered a chance when he pulled Siraj to deep square leg on 97, but Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped his third catch of the match.

Siraj was furious, and made no effort to hide it. He had drawn Duckett into a verbal battle after drawing an outside edge which skewed away through a gap in the slip cordon soon after lunch, and could only watch in frustration as Duckett reverse swept Jadeja for four to reach three figures, his sixth Test century and his first in the second innings of a match.

Duckett punched the air to celebrate and then got back to work, milking Jadeja for off-side runs as he packed his leg-side field. But Prasidh prised the game open from the other end, first drawing an edge from Crawley which flew to first slip, and then nipping one back off the seam to induce a chop-on from Ollie Pope, England's first-innings centurion.

Shardul Thakur got Ben Duckett and Harry Brook back-to-back • Getty Images

Duckett continued to race along, his strike rate edging closer to 100 as he reverse slapped Jadeja over cover-point for the first six of the final day. It took the reintroduction of Thakur to remove him on 149, driving straight to short cover, and when Harry Brook strangled his first ball down the leg side, India were back in the game.

Ben Stokes survived Thakur's hat-trick ball, and saw England through to an early tea with Root for company. After a brief hold-up for a rain shower, Stokes and Root both survived lbw appeals as Gill burned through India's last two reviews. But with the partnership on 49, Stokes top-edged a reverse sweep straight to his opposite number at short third.

Smith strode out at No. 7 as though determined to prove his mettle after an ill-timed first-innings dismissal, and set to work alongside Root. The same pair took England close to the line in a nervy run chase against Sri Lanka in Manchester last year; this time, they took them over it with an unbroken stand of 71.

Some of Gill's decisions will come under scrutiny: Siraj went unused between the 41st and 81st overs, while Bumrah did not get the chance to bowl in the final 17 overs of the match. He is only due to play in three of the five matches in this series, and India's performance suggested their attack will struggle badly without him.