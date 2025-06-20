As it happened - Gill, Jaiswal centuries put India in cruise control

Ben Stokes flipped the coin and won the toss as Shubman Gill watched • Getty Images

Sidharth Monga at Headingley: No wicket in the first 110 minutes after inserting India in, and the temptation is go after statspeople. The word going around pretty quickly was that this was a decision made on stats – last six Headingley Tests won by chasing sides and only six out of 28 Tests in Bazball era won by sides batting first – and not on the conditions.

One, there is a lot of hindsight involved in that criticism. Both the captains wanted to bowl first. The head of ground, a Bradford League legend batter himself, said the thing to do was to bowl first. And the reason is that whatever assistance there is, it is on the fresh pitch. It is hot and breezy and going to flatten out quickly.

It will be more difficult for the team bowling second to take wickets here. So you want to give your bowlers the most help they can get. This is not a bad decision at the toss, but the bowling has left a little to be desired. Josh Tongue has looked the most threatening, and that’s because of straighter lines. The others pivoted too late from bowling that channel.

The second hour was better than the first with 16 false shots in 11.4 overs as against 17 in the first 14. Given that it will get flatter and is not expected to break, bowling first still seems to the right call unless the mysterious scoreboard pressure becomes a factor.