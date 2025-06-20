Matches (16)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
1st Test, Leeds, June 20 - 24, 2025, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
(85 ov) 359/3
England FlagEngland

Day 1 - England chose to field.

Current RR: 4.22
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 47/0 (4.70)
Updated 6 hrs ago • Published 20-Jun-2025

As it happened - Gill, Jaiswal centuries put India in cruise control

By Matt Roller

India 359 for 3

The two faces of India’s new generation of Test batters traded sparkling centuries to dominate England on the opening day at Headingley. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill cruised to hundreds as opener and No. 4 respectively, shrugging off the absence of two modern greats whose retirements have vacated those roles: no Rohit, no Virat, no problem.
Jaiswal plundered 712 runs in India’s home series against England 18 months ago; here, he provided further evidence of his adaptability. His century was a masterclass in off-side strokeplay: each of his 17 boundaries, including a vicious cut for six over cover, came on the off side, and he took only 48 balls to move from 50 to 100.
But Gill’s innings, his first as captain, was even better. He embodied the tempo that he wants from his side, charging to his fastest half-century (off 56 balls) without offering a chance before cruising serenely to three figures. After lashing a cover drive for four to reach his sixth Test hundred, he bowed to a standing ovation from his team-mates on the dressing-room balcony.
20
18
14

Pant reaches 50...

...in typical Pant fashion. England take the new ball, throw it to Chris Woakes, and after one defensive shot, Pant has seen enough. He gets down on one knee to slog-sweep, throws the kitchen sink at it, and toe-ends through mid-on for a truly filthy boundary. Everything seems to be going India's way - and Pant has brought up 3,000 Test runs to boot.
9
19
12
5

The world reacts

4
8
7
1

Rarefied company

9
16
8
1

The Prince's coronation

Few positions in world sport have a legacy quite like India's Test No. 4. For two-and-a-half decades, two of the all-time greats - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli - have had locked it down, and Shubman Gill would have been well aware of the expectations on the role when he agreed with coach Gautam Gambhir that he should bat there.
His first innings there could not have gone better. Gill has played fluently all day and unlike Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored almost exclusively on the off side, has scored heavily on both sides of the wicket. He reached three figures by lacing a cover-drive for four off Josh Tongue, and celebrated with a bow to his team-mates on the India balcony.
Gill has long been dubbed 'the prince' in Indian cricket. This might be the day that he became king.
10
16
6
1

Pant raises India's 300

That's the Rishabh Pant we know and love. Shoaib Bashir has bowled with a long-on all day, but Pant knows that if he connects, he can clear him comfortably. He decides to charge down and belt Bashir back over his head for six, and this ends up in the second tier of the Howard Stand. India have 300, Gill is closing in on three figures, and the partnership is worth 79.
3
4
6

Thoughts turn to the toss...

3
3
2
4

Pant gets away with one

Shoaib Bashir has been quietly impressive for England this afternoon, keeping one end tied down while conceding fewer than three runs per over. Rishabh Pant has been uncharacteristically subdued against spin, meanwhile, but decided in the 68th over it was time to break loose: he attempted to smack him over midwicket, but his steepling top edge was only just out of reach for the backpedalling Zak Crawley.
27 Pant's strike rate against spin today, his second-lowest in a Test innings
4
7
2
6

Stokes' long spell

Ben Stokes has been England's most threatening - and most successful - bowler today, and has decided to take himself out of the attack after bowling six overs unchanged after the tea interval. Stokes twice injured his hamstring in the second half of last year and has only played one competitive match in 2025: he will be wary of pushing himself too hard with the ball, especially this early in the series.
4
2
4

Pant's back

Rishabh Pant missed India's 4-1 win against England at the start of last year as he was still recovering from the injuries he suffered in his horrific car crash.
But he seems to enjoy batting against England: in his last Test against them, the rearranged fifth Test of the 2021 (and 2022) series at Edgbaston, he hit 146 off 111 balls in the first innings, then added 57 in the second.
He charged down the pitch to his second ball today and slapped Ben Stokes back over his head for four - prompting laughter from Stokes - and the pair had another smirk soon after, when an offcutter slipped out as a dipping full toss that Pant had to push away in defence.
4
3
1
1

Stokes strikes!

England's captain takes matters into his own hands. He brings himself back on for the second over after tea, and cleans Jaiswal up with his third ball. It's a bail-trimmer, a hint of movement on a good length, and Jaiswal plays around it. He walks back for a brilliant 101, and in strides Rishabh Pant.
813 Yashasvi Jaiswal's total Test runs vs England, in just 10 innings
14
15
16
3

Tea: India 215 for 2

Tea - India 215 for 2 (Jaiswal 100*, Gill 58*) vs England
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sparkling hundred put India in charge of the first Test at Headingley. Jaiswal became the first Indian batter to score centuries in his first match in both Australia and England, and his innings was a masterclass in off-side strokeplay: only nine of his first 100 runs came on the leg side, and he cut and drove England’s seamers into submission.
Jaiswal’s third-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill stood at an unbroken 123 at the tea interval, with Gill’s attacking tempo the most notable feature of his maiden innings as Test captain. Gill reached his half-century in just 56 balls, his fastest in Tests, as England’s inexperienced attack toiled on an unusually hot day in Leeds.
But it was Jaiswal who was the most dominant, reaching three figures by carving Brydon Carse for back-to-back boundaries before pinching a quick single towards point. His second 50 took just 48 balls, and he did not offer a single catching chance. His only scare came on 45, when Carse hit him on the toe with a fast yorker but only after overstepping.
Gill looked anxious to get his innings up and running, and gave Ollie Pope an opportunity to run him out off his sixth ball when he attempted a tight single to midwicket. Gill would have been short of his ground if Pope’s throw had been a direct hit; instead, it trickled away to the boundary, a moment which would encapsulate England’s session.
Chris Woakes struggled for control in a spell of 0 for 38 in six overs after lunch, while Shoaib Bashir’s first ball of the series was sliced for four by Jaiswal. He was later dumped over his head, though it was Carse who suffered the ignominy of conceding the first six of the series, cut over cover-point when Ben Stokes demanded a bouncer barrage.
4
9
5
1

Jaiswal tons up!

1 Jaiswal is the first Indian batter to score a century in both their first Test in Australia, and their first Test in England. He's only the fifth batter overall to achieve the same feat.
A special innings from a special player. Yashasvi Jaiswal loves playing against England, and belts Brydon Carse away for back-to-back boundaries to move to 99. He then drops and runs into the off side, and raises his arms aloft to celebrate his fifth Test hundred, and third against England.
Jaiswal has been struggling with cramps in the last 15 minutes or so: it is a warm day here in Leeds by English standards, and he has prepared for this series with his usual high-volume training sessions. But he is fit enough to race through to three figures; his second 50 came off just 48 balls.
11
14
7

Wood targeting fifth Test

Mark Wood has declared that he is targeting a comeback from knee surgery in the fifth Test of this series. Wood was expected to miss the duration of this Test series but is at Headingley working for the BBC's Test Match Special and said that he still hopes to play a part.
"Rehab is going well," Wood said. "I’ve just started bowling very lightly, so I’m on the comeback trail now officially. I’m hoping still to play a part in this series, so I get to have a look at some of the players here who I might come up against.
"I’m still targeting probably the last Test. Anything before that is maybe a bit too soon. The last Test, I might not get there, but at the minute, that’s still my focus that I might play a part.
"It’s been a bit slow to start with. I haven’t been able to do a lot, but starting to speed up now, getting some bowling in, hopefully not too much longer. [I'm] still hoping that I can play a part right at the end of the series, but I’ll just wait and see."
2
1
2

Jaiswal's off-side dominance

10 Runs out of 86 scored on the leg side by Yashasvi Jaiswal in this innings.
2
3
2
3

Monga on Gill

Sidharth Monga at Headingley: I had no doubt in my mind that Shubman Gill was going to score runs on Bazball pitches against an attack of Chris Woakes and nobody who has played more than five Tests. Actually, I never had any doubts he was going to score runs in tougher conditions against better attacks. But when you are made the India captain with an average of 35, and no hundreds outside Asia and the West Indies, you need to get those early runs to cast aside the voices as soon as possible.
Gill is a special batter. He has a career control percentage nudging 90. He has just faced some really difficult conditions early in his career, and you sometimes need some luck on those. On the first day of his captaincy, he has been offered perhaps the easiest conditions Gill has had in the said countries. Or at all. And he has not just accumulated but raced away. He is 51 in a stand on 89.
Gill will want to go on, get three figures on, and demand the authority he needs as the captain.
10
10
4
1

Gill's fastest fifty

56 Balls taken for Shubman Gill to reach 50 at Headingley, his fastest in Tests. His previous quickest half-century came off 60 balls, also against England, in Vizag last year.
8
11
7

The first six of the series

26 Sixes Jaiswal hit vs England in early 2024
Stokes has gone to his short-ball plan, setting a field for a bumper barrage from Josh Tongue. But Jaiswal is more than happy to take him on, and crashes a cut over cover-point for half a dozen.
7
6
7

Bashir vs Jaiswal

185 Runs Jaiswal scored off Shoaib Bashir in the 2024 series between these teams, off 196 balls for twice out.
Shoaib Bashir is into the attack for the first time today, and Jaiswal flashes his first ball away for four behind square on the off side. He struggled to keep a lid on Jaiswal's scoring in the reverse series 18 months ago - as most of England's bowlers did - and he will come under sustained pressure from India's batters over the next six weeks.
5
3
2
1

Woakes takes a pasting

4
4
4
1
Chris Woakes has struggled since lunch, conceding eight boundaries in his last four overs. He hasn't been able to find his usual immaculate length, being driven when he errs too full and cut when he drops short. His six overs in this spell have brought him figures of 0 for 38, and it must be time for a look at Shoaib Bashir before long.
8
3
6

50 for Jaiswal

6 50-plus scores for Jaiswal against England, in 10 innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal works one off his chest through square leg, and jogs through for a single which brings him a half-century in his first innings in England. He was their scourge in the Anthony de Mello Trophy in early 2024, piling on 724 runs, and has started the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in similar fashion.
6
7
4

Who would England and India fans take from the opposition?

1
1
2
1

Jaiswal escapes

Brydon Carse traps Yashasvi Jaiswal on the boot with a yorker, which he digs out into the gully but after the ball hit his toe first. It looked as though Jaiswal would have been absolute plumb on review - but Carse had overstepped, ruling out the possibility of England taking one. Not quite a life, but a fortunate escape on 45 for Jaiswal.
3
3
4
2

GIll gets lucky

5
It's not often that you see a five in any cricket, but India's new captain Shubman Gill has scored one in the first full over after lunch. He got off the mark with a quick single through the covers off Stokes, and looked to tip-and-run again off his sixth ball, working into the leg side.
It was a poorly-judged run, and Ollie Pope would have run him out with a direct hit from short midwicket. But his throw was wide, and flew away to the boundary for four overthrows.
4
7
3

Lunch: India 92 for 2

Session report: England took two wickets in six balls on the stroke of lunch to change the complexion of the first session of the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India’s openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, had been largely untroubled throughout their 91-run opening stand after being put in by Ben Stokes, but Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan fell just before the interval.
Jaiswal batted through the first session of his first Test in England unscathed, and traded crisply-struck boundaries with Rahul. The pair shared 16 fours, all through the off side, as England’s seamers tried and failed to induce outside edges, and did not offer a catching chance for the first 114 minutes of the day.
The only scare for Jaiswal came when he was struck on the ribs by Brydon Carse, who shared the new ball with Chris Woakes in his first home Test. He otherwise scored fluently and batted with the same freedom he had shown in the most recent series between these teams, when he piled on 712 runs in five matches.
England were so desperate for a wicket that they burned an lbw review on a ball from around the wicket which pitched outside leg stump. Josh Tongue bowled with good pace and his inswinger trapped Jaiswal on the pad in his second over, but the decision to review was hugely optimistic and reflected their frustrations.
But Carse struck with a full, wide outswinger, which Rahul edged straight to Joe Root at slip for 42, and debutant Sudharsan strangled his fourth ball in Test cricket down the leg side to Jamie Smith off Stokes. England’s double-strike left the game in the balance, and took some of the scrutiny off Stokes’ decision to bowl first at the toss.
3
7
2
6

Sudharsan falls for 0

W
1
W
Two in six balls for England! Sai Sudharsan punches his bat in frustration, and falls for a duck in his maiden Test innings. He got a snorter of a first ball from Carse, and off his third, England appealed for a leg-side strangle off Stokes. His fourth proved to be his final one: Stokes sprayed the ball down the leg side, but Sudharsan could only inside-edge through to Jamie Smith. That has completely changed the complexion of the session.
3
3
4
18

Carse gets KL

England finally have the breakthrough. They've hung the ball outside off stump all morning - every boundary so far has been on the off side - and Carse went full and wide here. It wasn't a great ball, but Rahul went chasing after it and his thick outside edge flew straight to Root at first slip. The opening stand, worth 91, is broken, and Sai Sudharsan walks out on Test debut.
4
2
1
9

Did England make the wrong call?

Sidharth Monga at Headingley: No wicket in the first 110 minutes after inserting India in, and the temptation is go after statspeople. The word going around pretty quickly was that this was a decision made on stats – last six Headingley Tests won by chasing sides and only six out of 28 Tests in Bazball era won by sides batting first – and not on the conditions.
One, there is a lot of hindsight involved in that criticism. Both the captains wanted to bowl first. The head of ground, a Bradford League legend batter himself, said the thing to do was to bowl first. And the reason is that whatever assistance there is, it is on the fresh pitch. It is hot and breezy and going to flatten out quickly.
It will be more difficult for the team bowling second to take wickets here. So you want to give your bowlers the most help they can get. This is not a bad decision at the toss, but the bowling has left a little to be desired. Josh Tongue has looked the most threatening, and that’s because of straighter lines. The others pivoted too late from bowling that channel.
The second hour was better than the first with 16 false shots in 11.4 overs as against 17 in the first 14. Given that it will get flatter and is not expected to break, bowling first still seems to the right call unless the mysterious scoreboard pressure becomes a factor.
Or the overcast conditions on day three, which became the forecast late evening yesterday after a whole week of predictions of a baking weekend. Now you can’t quite base your toss decision on the fluctuating forecast.
1
1

Leave it alone

49 Leaves by India's openers in the first 20 overs at Headingley.
Shiva Jayaraman from ESPNcricinfo's stats team: This is the highest percentage leaves in the first 20 overs by visiting batters in England in the last 24 Test innings. The last time visiting batters were allowed to leave more deliveries by England bowlers in England was in the first Test of the 2021 Pataudi series, where India openers added 97 runs, their highest opening stand in the first innings of a Test series in England."
3
2
1

Rahul in cruise control

KL Rahul hits back-to-back boundaries off Ben Stokes: the first slashed hard away over the slips, the second guided with more control. He has looked the more solid opener this morning and has changed his approach somewhat, generally taking a leg-stump guard with a minimal trigger movement.
4
4
1
1
9
9
7
3

Have England's seamers missed a trick?

Sidharth Monga at Headingley: In Australia, a byplay was Yashasvi Jaiswal’s starts against Mitchell Starc. He usually likes to stand on middle and leg and shuffle across closer to the ball. Starc was onto it, and kept trying to get him to fall over with a full and straight ball.
First ball of first Test, pitched on middle and leg, had Jaiswal falling over, but seamed in extravagantly to miss the pad and the exposed leg stump. The first ball of the second Test had him out lbw. Jaiswal’s response was to ove his guard to outside leg so that he was not falling over after his shuffle.
He is back to standing on middle and leg, and I was keen to see if England would look to go full and straight and swing it in against the engle. They have been more keen to use the wobble ball here, and have hardly looked to get him lbw. Which is strange because Chris Woakes got him lbw with the full inswinger in the Lions game.
Josh Tongue, the first-change bowler, hit the pad early in his spell with a full and straight ball, but it was more a case of sliding too far leg and thus missing his bat rather than Jaiswal falling over.
Overall as well, just seven balls were hitting the wickets in the first 12 overs. Not saying they would have got a wicket by now, but I assume England would have troubled India more had they attacked the stumps more. India will do that.
6
3
3
2

Bethell to play for Warwickshire

Jacob Bethell missed out on selection for this Test, with Ollie Pope preferred at No. 3, and is set to play for Warwickshire against Somerset in the County Championship on Sunday. Sam Cook will also leave the England camp tomorrow evening and play for Essex against Hampshire this weekend, though Jamie Overton is set to stay at Headingley.
Bethell has now played a first-class match this calendar year, and has still not scored a century in any professional cricket. This weekend would be a good time to change that.
3
3
2

50 up for India

2 This is only the second time that Jaiswal and Rahul have put on 50+ for the first wicket in Tests. The previous time came in the second innings in Perth last year, when they added 201.
Namooh Shah from ESPNcricinfo's stats team: Jaiswal and Rahul are the first visiting openers since Peter Fulton and Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand, 2013) to put on a 50-run partnership at Headingley.
5
4
4
1

England burn a review

Josh Tongue, playing his fourth Test, makes an inauspicious start with a full toss first up, but then nails Jaiswal on the back pad with an inswinging yorker from around the wicket.
England get overexcited after finally creating a half-chance for wicket, and decide to review despite the fact this was clearly swinging down the leg side. In fact, the ball pitched outside leg stump, so might not have hit another set.
But Tongue has made a decent start, with his pace up at 90mph/145kph.
4
4
2
2

Carse hits Jaiswal

A couple of sketchy moments for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is beaten on the outside edge as Woakes gets one to shape away significantly, then missed out as he attempts to slash a cut through point off Carse.
Three balls later, he wears one in the ribs: he gets himself blocked off, unable to free his arms at a rising back-of-a-length ball, and takes it on the body. That must have stung.
3
3
3
3

Cook: Good toss to lose?

Alastair Cook, the former England captain, seems unconvinced by Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first. Speaking on the BBC's Test Match Special, he says:
"The fact it’s so hot… If you bowl first and don’t bowl them out, you’re bowling all day. England are guaranteed to bowl all day, and probably a bit tomorrow, looking at the conditions, unless India don’t bat as well as they’ve started. Therefore, you’re backing up. Say India bat 120 overs. They only have to bowl for two sessions [on day two]. You feel like you can control the game more if you bat first."
6
6
5
1

Karthik: KL 'at the forefront' of new India

KL Rahul has had a curious Test career, interrupted by a couple of injuries, but has enjoyed success in England before: he is one of three players in this squad with a Test hundred in this country, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant.
59 Test caps won by KL Rahul; only Ravindra Jadeja (81) has more within India's squad.
Dinesh Karthik, on Sky Sports commentary, says he has a huge role to play in Shubman Gill's team.
"We speak about young India and generational change, and he’s at the forefront of it all. If he stays injury-free, here’s his opportunity to play the next five-six years consistently as an opening batter. They see the talent in him; that’s why he’s always there in any big series. If you are the Indian captain, you won’t go to a foreign shore without KL Rahul in your team. But it’s up to him to make it big in a five-Test match series like this: be consistent, be that 500-run getter."
1
2
1

India up and running

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the leading run-scorer when these two teams lasted played Test cricket 18 months ago, and opens India's account at Leeds. He's not in full control as the ball skews away off the outside half of his bat and runs away behind square, but he gets through Chris Woakes' first over unscathed.
Sid Monga, who is sat next to me at Headingley, wrote this week that a five-match series in England will be another test of Jaiswal's adaptability.
4
5
2

Shastri in town

Sidharth Monga at Headingley: When I started in the morning, aiming to make the 8.56am bus from Roundhay Park, it really didn’t look like a Test morning. Then I turned up at my stop to discover the 8.56 had been cancelled. Cricket must be around.
On the bus, I was bumped off my Spotify. That’s because the Amazon Echo Dot at home was using my Spotify to play jazz for the dogs. Jazz must be on when they are alone at home.
At the changeover in city, the new bus got a new driver to add five more minutes to the commute. Two lads dressed for cricket got on. They quizzed each other on cricket before one asked the other, “When do we know who will bat first? An hour before?”
Then they put on a video on their phone. I could hear Ravi Shastri on air, making fun of a kid in the stands eating ice-cream. And then one of them said, “This is going to haunt me through the day.” Thanks Shaz, these kids will be scared of eating ice-cream on this hot day. Good job Shastri is not here.
I finally turn up and what do I see? Shaz at the toss. Cricket must be around.
2
5
2

England will bowl first

England won the toss and chose to bowl first vs India
B Sai Sudharsan will bat at No. 3 on his Test debut for India against England at Headingley, while Karun Nair returns to international cricket after an eight-year absence. India have picked four seamers for the first Test, including the allrounder Shardul Thakur at No. 8, but it is their batters who will be put to the test on the first morning after Ben Stokes chose to bowl first.
The last six Tests at Headingley have been won by the team bowling first, which might explain Stokes’ decision despite the bright sunshine in Leeds. “Headingley is generally a very good cricket wicket,” Stokes said at the toss. “Hopefully, we can look to use the early conditions, and try to get a bit out of it… We’re all excited, we’re all ready to go.”
6 Tests in a row at Headingley won by the team bowling first
Shubman Gill, captaining India for the first time in Tests, said he would have chosen to bowl first, but predicted the pitch would become a “really good batting wicket” after the first session. “The sun is out. It looks like a good batting day for us,” Gill said. “The preparation has been amazing.”
England named their team two days before the toss, with Ollie Pope retaining his spot at No. 3 ahead of Jacob Bethell, and Brydon Carse set to open the bowling with Chris Woakes. Josh Tongue and Stokes are their other seamers, while Shoaib Bashir is their frontline spinner.
Prasidh Krishna joins Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as India’s third frontline seamer, with Thakur providing an all-round option. Ravindra Jadeja is their only spinner, with Kuldeep Yadav left out.
6
7
5
1

Sai Sudharsan gets his cap

Cheteshwar Pujara has presented B Sai Sudharsan with his India cap. He has three ODI caps and one T20I cap to his name, and his Test debut today completes the set. Sudharsan has been a heavy run-scorer in short-form cricket - he won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025 - but he's averaging just below 40 in first-class cricket.
Deivarayan Muthu profiled Sudharsan earlier this month, and wrote about his "insatiable appetite" for cricket.
9
16
8
2

Root closes in

208 Catches taken by Joe Root in Test cricket; only Rahul Dravid (210) has more among fielders.
9
2
2
4

Stokes predicts 'chaos'

Ben Stokes has encouraged his England players to be “smarter” in their decision-making ahead of this series and after three years of entertainment, delivered a clear message: “It’s about winning.” In his programme notes, England’s captain predicts there will be “chaos” at some stage over the next six weeks.
Any time England play India it is always a huge occasion and when that happens over the course of a five-Test series, things only get bigger.
When two hungry teams come up against each other so frequently in a relatively short space of time, you know it’s going to be a battle and I can’t wait to see some of that chaos unfold.
You can make as many plans as you want, but I know something will come up this summer that we’ve never seen before. Test cricket challenges your ability to react to new situations and take quick decisions and it’s exciting to be in the middle of that.
4
4
4
2

Sai Sudharsan set for debut

Nagraj Gollapudi reports that B Sai Sudharsan is set to make his Test debut today, winning cap number 317 and batting at No. 3, while the returning Karun Nair is expected to bat at No. 6.
Shardul Thakur is set to bat at No. 8, with Prasidh Krishna joining Jaspirt Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the seam attack. That would mean no space for Kuldeep Yadav or Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Shubman Gill, India's new captain, said yesterday that he will prioritise wicket-taking in selection over runs from down the order, even if it means picking four genuine tailenders from No. 8-11. It'll be fascinating to see how India's balance evolves through this series.
9
5
4
2

Black armbands

ECB statement: Both teams will wear black armbands on Day 1 of the Test match as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash last week in Ahmedabad. A moment’s silence will be observed prior to the respective national anthems.
7
7
2
4

Welcome to Leeds

The time for talking is nearly over. After a long build-up, England and India will get the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy underway in 90 minutes’ time, with the toss coming up in an hour. There’s a real sense of anticipation and expectation at Headingley, with the crowd starting to filter in.
It’s been unusually warm in Yorkshire this week and it’s a hot, sticky morning by English standards. My weather app suggests temperatures will peak at 29 degrees in the afternoon session. The pitch has some live grass on it but is generally hard and true here, with short boundaries and a fast outfield lending this venue to high scoring rates.
I’ll be on the Live Report throughout the day with all the latest news, analysis, stats and colour from the venue. If you’re looking for our world-famous ball-by-ball commentary, join Ashish Pant here.
2
2
2
1
