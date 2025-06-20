As it happened - Gill, Jaiswal centuries put India in cruise control

As it happened - Gill, Jaiswal centuries put India in cruise controlBy Matt Roller
India 359 for 3
Pant reaches 50...
The world reacts
Some things clearly are written in the stars Congratulations @ShubmanGill on your first overseas century as Test captain You clearly understand what a serious responsibility it is and you’ve let your bat do all the talking Well done and here’s to many more! #INDvsENG— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 20, 2025
That’s the way to Bat .. any youngsters starting out to try and Bat please follow @ShubmanGill .. #ENGvsIND .. a Perfect— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2025
New skipper, new series, what a way to start! A very important hundred of Gill's career. Well played skipper @ShubmanGill #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HSHDSlVl1e— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 20, 2025
Rarefied company
India players who have scored a century in their first match as Test captain:— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 20, 2025
Vijay Hazare
Sunil Gavaskar
Dilip Vengsarkar
Virat Kohli
pic.twitter.com/3r0a0kBcbI
The Prince's coronation
Pant raises India's 300
Thoughts turn to the toss...
Pant gets away with one
Stokes' long spell
Pant's back
Stokes strikes!
Tea: India 215 for 2
Jaiswal tons up!
Wood targeting fifth Test
Jaiswal's off-side dominance
Monga on Gill
Gill's fastest fifty
The first six of the series
Bashir vs Jaiswal
Woakes takes a pasting
50 for Jaiswal
Who would England and India fans take from the opposition?
Which player would India and England fans like to take from the opposing team? pic.twitter.com/sBOocVtR31— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 20, 2025
Jaiswal escapes
Manjrekar on Gill
GIll gets lucky
Sudharsan's unwanted record
Lunch: India 92 for 2
Sudharsan falls for 0
Carse gets KL
Did England make the wrong call?
Leave it alone
Rahul in cruise control
Have England's seamers missed a trick?
Bethell to play for Warwickshire
50 up for India
England burn a review
Carse hits Jaiswal
Cook: Good toss to lose?
"The fact it’s so hot… If you bowl first and don’t bowl them out, you’re bowling all day. England are guaranteed to bowl all day, and probably a bit tomorrow, looking at the conditions, unless India don’t bat as well as they’ve started. Therefore, you’re backing up. Say India bat 120 overs. They only have to bowl for two sessions [on day two]. You feel like you can control the game more if you bat first."
Karthik: KL 'at the forefront' of new India
"We speak about young India and generational change, and he’s at the forefront of it all. If he stays injury-free, here’s his opportunity to play the next five-six years consistently as an opening batter. They see the talent in him; that’s why he’s always there in any big series. If you are the Indian captain, you won’t go to a foreign shore without KL Rahul in your team. But it’s up to him to make it big in a five-Test match series like this: be consistent, be that 500-run getter."
India up and running
Karun's comeback
Welcome back to Test cricket, Karun pic.twitter.com/Xzb6BDdef2— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 20, 2025
Shastri in town
England will bowl first
Sai Sudharsan gets his cap
Captain Gill gears up
60 seconds of skipper Shubman preparing for his first Test in charge pic.twitter.com/aC9qDxeuKe— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 19, 2025
Root closes in
Stokes predicts 'chaos'
Any time England play India it is always a huge occasion and when that happens over the course of a five-Test series, things only get bigger.
When two hungry teams come up against each other so frequently in a relatively short space of time, you know it’s going to be a battle and I can’t wait to see some of that chaos unfold.
You can make as many plans as you want, but I know something will come up this summer that we’ve never seen before. Test cricket challenges your ability to react to new situations and take quick decisions and it’s exciting to be in the middle of that.