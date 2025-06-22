Matches (17)
Warwickshire vs Somerset, 38th Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
38th Match, Birmingham, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warwickshire
D
W
D
L
D
Somerset
D
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WAR10 M • 694 Runs • 49.57 Avg • 61.41 SR
WAR9 M • 572 Runs • 44 Avg • 47.42 SR
SOM7 M • 635 Runs • 52.92 Avg • 77.25 SR
SOM10 M • 595 Runs • 35 Avg • 56.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WAR10 M • 25 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 54.44 SR
WAR7 M • 23 Wkts • 2.99 Econ • 65.13 SR
SOM10 M • 42 Wkts • 2.24 Econ • 54.19 SR
6 M • 25 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 36.08 SR
Squad
WAR
SOM
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
