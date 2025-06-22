Matches (17)
Warwickshire vs Somerset, 38th Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

38th Match, Birmingham, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
Somerset FlagSomerset
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
WarwickshireWarwickshire
721093
5
SomersetSomerset
732092
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EG Barnard
10 M • 694 Runs • 49.57 Avg • 61.41 SR
SR Hain
9 M • 572 Runs • 44 Avg • 47.42 SR
T Banton
7 M • 635 Runs • 52.92 Avg • 77.25 SR
JEK Rew
10 M • 595 Runs • 35 Avg • 56.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EG Barnard
10 M • 25 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 54.44 SR
ER Bamber
7 M • 23 Wkts • 2.99 Econ • 65.13 SR
MJ Leach
10 M • 42 Wkts • 2.24 Econ • 54.19 SR
M Pretorius
6 M • 25 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 36.08 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WAR
SOM
Player
Role
Alex Davies (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tazeem Chaudry Ali 
-
Ethan Bamber 
Bowler
Ed Barnard 
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Booth 
Bowling Allrounder
Vishwa Fernando 
Bowler
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Hamza Shaikh 
-
Oliver Hannon-Dalby 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Kai Smith 
-
Rob Yates 
Top order Batter
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
