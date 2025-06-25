Somerset bowlers keep pressure high on Warwickshire

Somerset 498 (Lammonby 133, Kohler-Cadmore 104, Davey 64) and 116 for 3 (Rew 45*, Abell 5*) lead Warwickshire 351 (Davies 78, Hain 78, Latham 65, Overton 4-61) by 263 runs

Warwickshire and Somerset are heading for a Rothesay County Championship draw at Edgbaston after the home side narrowly avoided the follow on on the third day.

Somerset closed the third day on 116 for 3, 263 ahead overall, a commanding position but unlikely to be a winning one on a batter-friendly pitch which is not deteriorating.

Somerset's seamers opened up superbly after Warwickshire resumed on the third morning on 158 for 1. Matt Henry bottled up fellow Kiwi Latham with a sequence of maidens before, still to add to his overnight score, Latham drove at one that nipped away and edged to wicketkeeper James Rew. Five overs, and just six runs, later, Davies perished when he edged Overton to slip where Tom Kohler-Cadmore took a fine catch, low to his right.

Jacob Bethell, promoted to four, batted solidly until the stroke of lunch when he bottom-edged a pull at Overton to Rew. The wicketkeeper collected again shortly after the interval when Ed Barnard edged an injudicious drive at Overton and self-flagellated all the way back to the pavilion.

As Warwickshire wobbled to 235 for 5, Somerset had all the more reason to regret their recklessness with the bat on the second afternoon. A follow on figure of 550 would have put the home side under pressure but 349 was within reach albeit, it transpired, only just.

Kai Smith and an increasingly expansive Hain added 66, Hain passing 50 from 133 balls and celebrating with two straight sixes in an over from Jack Leach.

Smith supplied Rew's fifth catch with a leg-side tickle off Overton and when, in the final over before tea, Hain edged Leach to slip, Warwickshire were still 32 short of the follow on figure with three wickets left.

Corey Rocchiccioli responded aggressively with 28 from 31 balls but pulled Migael Pretorius to long leg with ten still required. Tense moments followed for the home side until Ethan Bamber reverse-swept Leach for four to avert the follow on and pretty much sentence the match to a draw. Bamber and Che Simmons both soon fell playing the forward defensive, Simmons bowled by Archie Vaughan and Bamber lbw to Leach.

Somerset's second innings started with a couple of jolts when both openers fell in the first eight overs. Kohler-Cadmore lifted Bamber to mid off and Josh Davey's off-stump paid a high price for his decision to play back to Olly Hannon-Dalby.