Hain, Latham do the needful as Warwickshire see out the draw

Warwickshire 351 (Davies 78, Hain 78, Latham 65, Overton 4-61) and 161 for 4 (Hain 68*, Latham 52) drew with Somerset 498 (Lammonby 133, Kohler-Cadmore 104, Davey 64) and 229 for 8 dec (Rew 61, Abell 42, Rocchiccioli 5-67)

Warwickshire and Somerset harvested the predictable Rothesay County Championship draw as a forgettable match finally petered out on the final day at Edgbaston.

Set a notional victory target of 377 in 69 overs, Warwickshire plodded to 161 for four as Tom Latham (52 from 103 balls) and Sam Hain (68 not out, 157) escorted their team to safety and the match to stalemate.

Somerset had extended their second innings in the morning to 229 for eight ( James Rew 61, 81) but not as quickly as they hoped due to interference from Australian off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli who took five for 67 on debut.

It had always appeared that a bland pitch would blunt the victory aspirations of either side and so it proved. Both shored up their positions in the middle of Division One with a solid points haul from a match which offered less than vivid entertainment. The deployment of two short mid-wickets and two short extras for Latham off Migael Pretorius was about as exciting as it got for the slumbering Edgbaston faithful.

Somerset resumed on the final morning on 116 for three, 283 ahead overall, and started purposefully. Rew completed a 66-ball half-century but two wickets for Rocchoccioli slowed the momentum and changed the plan. The spinner unfurled a lovely turning delivery which Rew edged to wicketkeeper Kai Smith. Tom Banton missed a sweep and was lbw.

Bowling coach Steve Kirby had suggested after day three that Somerset would need 80 overs to try to bowl Warwickshire out, but that point arrived with the lead only 317. That would have been a very attractive target on a pitch still good for batting.

Tom Abell (42, 63) and Archie Vaughan (38 not out, 59) batted watchfully to prevent a collapse then expanded to add 65 in 14 overs before Abell charged and missed at Rocchoccioli. Pretorious had his off-stump rendered askew by Ethan Bamber and Rocchoccioli's five-for was complete when Craig Overton missed a reverse sweep and was lbw, triggering lunch and the declaration.

To challenge the target - 377 in two sessions - Warwickshire needed a strong platform but they lost soon both openers. Alex Davies fell to the fourth ball, lbw, trapped in the crease by Matt Henry. Rob Yates left a gap between bat and pad and Jack Leach, who opened the bowling, turned the ball through it.

That scuppered any chance of a Warwickshire win. Somerset's hopes were ground away over the next two hours by Latham and Hain. There are few batters better-equipped than those to steer a side to safety and they duly quietened the excited fielding side with resolute, solid and watchful work.