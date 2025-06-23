Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, dies aged 77

Doshi, who bowled with a classical left-armer's action, took 114 Test wickets in 33 appearances, including six five-wicket hauls. He also picked up 22 wickets in 15 ODIs at an economy rate of 3.96. Doshi also played first-class cricket for Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire.

Doshi followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet the 1970s, and made his Test debut at the age of 32. He was also heavily influenced by West Indies legend Garfield Sobers at Nottinghamshire. Doshi made a quick and silent exit from international cricket in the 1980s as he did not agree with the way Indian cricket was being run at the time. Doshi also wrote a honest and compelling account of his cricketing days in a revealing autobiography Spin Punch.