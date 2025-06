Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, dies aged 77

In an conversation with ESPNcricinfo in 2008, Doshi said "spin bowling is a battle of wits." Doshi was known as a thinking cricketer and brought those characteristics to the fore in the Melbourne Test of 1981 - which India won - in which he played one of the leading roles with a five-wicket haul. Doshi, who used to bowl sporting spectacles, played the famous Test with a broken toe. As treatment, at the end of the day, he would apply electrode every evening to keep the swelling down.