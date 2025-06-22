Matches (17)
Durham vs Sussex, 36th Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Ground time: 01:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DUR10 M • 774 Runs • 48.38 Avg • 67.48 SR
DUR9 M • 561 Runs • 37.4 Avg • 55.54 SR
SUS10 M • 940 Runs • 94 Avg • 57.52 SR
SUS10 M • 848 Runs • 56.53 Avg • 59.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DUR6 M • 25 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 58.08 SR
DUR5 M • 21 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 52.57 SR
SUS8 M • 27 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 52.29 SR
SUS10 M • 23 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 55.6 SR
Squad
DUR
SUS
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
