Durham vs Sussex, 36th Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

36th Match, Chester-le-Street, June 22 - 25, 2025, County Championship Division One
Durham FlagDurham
Sussex FlagSussex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
3
SussexSussex
732095
6
DurhamDurham
723084
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AZ Lees
10 M • 774 Runs • 48.38 Avg • 67.48 SR
EN Gay
9 M • 561 Runs • 37.4 Avg • 55.54 SR
JA Simpson
10 M • 940 Runs • 94 Avg • 57.52 SR
TJ Haines
10 M • 848 Runs • 56.53 Avg • 59.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BA Raine
6 M • 25 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 58.08 SR
MJ Potts
5 M • 21 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 52.57 SR
OE Robinson
8 M • 27 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 52.29 SR
JJ Carson
10 M • 23 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 55.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DUR
SUS
Player
Role
Alex Lees (c)
Opening Batter
Colin Ackermann 
Batting Allrounder
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Graham Clark 
Batter
Paul Coughlin 
Bowling Allrounder
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
George Drissell 
Bowler
Emilio Gay 
Batter
Daniel Hogg 
Bowler
Ben McKinney 
Opening Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Ben Raine 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Rhodes 
Batting Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT7412115
SUR7205105
SUS732295
WAR721493
SOM732292
DUR723284
HAM722382
ESS712475
YOR714259
WOR714254
