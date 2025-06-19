Stokes: 'We want to play exciting cricket, but it's all about winning'

Ben Stokes had a simple message for his England team at Headingley: "It's about winning." Speaking ahead of Friday's first Test against India , Stokes called on his players to show that they are capable of "adapting better" under pressure and prove that they have substance to underpin their attacking style during this series, as he looks to take England "to the next level".

England have won 23 and lost 12 Tests since Stokes took over from Joe Root as captain and now face a defining seven months, with five-match series against India and Australia. They have become the fastest-scoring team in the world and pulled off some historic victories, but Stokes wants his team to be more resilient when they are behind the game.

"We have a team identity about how we want to go out there and play the game," Stokes told the BBC. "We've had time to talk as a group, identify areas where we know that we are incredibly strong, but also identify areas that we think we need to get better at. One of those areas was adapting better when we're up against the wall.

"We know that when we are on top of teams, we are very, very good, and where we maybe have let ourselves down in the past over the last three years is when we have been behind the game, we've not given ourselves the best chance of wresting ourselves back into the game, and that's an area that we have looked at and know that we need to get better at if we want to end up being where we want to end up being as a team.

"We still want to be known as a team who play an exciting style of cricket," Stokes added. "[It's] not that we never wanted to win every game that we played, but it's changing what we say and how we say it. We want to be playing exciting games of cricket because we know that's what brings the best out of individuals and us as a team. But it's about winning."

England's recent Test losses have often been thrashings, epitomised by a 423-run reverse in Hamilton at the end of last year, and defeats by 434 runs and an innings and 64 runs during their most recent series against India, 18 months ago. As a result, Stokes has encouraged his players to be "smarter" in their decision-making and to get better at "soaking up pressure".

"It's just being smarter in those situations when it's obvious that the opposition is on top of us," he said. "We just felt like, as a team, that the area of improvement… is actually soaking up that pressure, and allowing ourselves a better opportunity to then apply the pressure back onto [the opposition] in the way that we know we can.

"When we have lost, we probably look back on those moments [and think], 'Could we have been a lot better at slowing everything down, and understanding where we are in the position of the game to then allow us to play in that natural way that we like to go about things?' Having those reflective moments and honest conversations within the group is what can take teams to the next level."

Ben Stokes - "[It's] not that we never wanted to win every game that we played, but it's changing what we say and how we say it" • Getty Images

Stokes batted away any questions about the forthcoming Ashes series, insisting his team are focused only on India. He separately hinted at his desire to turn England into a great team. "We have been good over the last three years. I think results show that," he told talkSPORT. "But we want to be better than good."

He is also expecting a stern challenge from India despite the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. "The pool of talent that Indian cricket has is just ginormous," Stokes said. "[They are] three massive names, three people who have done wonderful things for their country, but it's not going to be any easier for us because those three big names aren't here."

England announced their team on Wednesday, with Ollie Pope beating Jacob Bethell to the No. 3 spot in their main selection decision. "Having him at No. 3 since I've been captain, over a three-year period, averaging over 40, it speaks for itself," Stokes said. "Scoring 170 in his last Test match [against Zimbabwe] has shown how well he's handled that extra scrutiny."

Bethell is set to play for Warwickshire against Somerset in the County Championship from Sunday, while Jofra Archer - who has not played a Test match since early 2021 - will also make his red-ball comeback for Sussex at Durham. Stokes said that the prospect of unleashing Archer against India was a "very, very exciting" one.