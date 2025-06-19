Carse to take new ball in untried England seam attack

Brydon Carse will play his first home Test match against India at Headingley and will do so in an unfamiliar role. England spent more than a decade with James Anderson and Stuart Broad as their new-ball bankers but this week opening the bowling alongside Chris Woakes will be Carse, taking on a job he has not done regularly since 2019.

Carse was England's standout bowler across their winter tours to Pakistan and New Zealand, showcasing his pace, bounce, ability to nip the ball in off the seam, and physical robustness to take 27 wickets at 19.85 in his first five Tests. But he only once took the new ball, and that was effectively by default, as one of two fast bowlers in the second Multan Test

England gave him the chance to open the bowling in their recent ODI series win over West Indies, when he took an early wicket in all three matches, and were sufficiently impressed to give him another opportunity this week. He may return to first change when Gus Atkinson returns to fitness, but his performance at Headingley could have long-term implications.

Ben Stokes insisted on Thursday that his players are solely focused on the India series, rather than the away Ashes that follows. But with Woakes' struggles overseas well established, Carse will have the opportunity to turn himself into a viable opening bowler for England in Australia this winter - potentially sharing the new ball with Atkinson, with Mark Wood at first change.

Stokes said that England's decision to hand Carse the new ball will also help them get the best out of Josh Tongue who, like Carse, has spent most of his first-class career as a change bowler. Tongue had a quiet match for England Lions against India A in Northampton this month, but will win his fourth cap in Leeds after missing the whole of last summer through injuries.

"I know it's a different format and different colour ball, but Brydon looked very threatening with the Kookaburra in the white-ball series leading up to this," Stokes said. "The skills Tonguey has, I think it suits him better in the role he's got in this team, being first change. But Brydon looks all the part of a new-ball bowler."

Carse has practised with new balls in training this week to prepare for the role, and believes versatility is one of his strengths. "I'd like to think I can be quite adaptable," he said. "Over the winter, we saw slightly different conditions and different roles used… Being adaptable and being flexible around my role in the team is something that I know is probably going to happen."

He is fully fit after a serious toe injury ruled him out of the IPL and last month's Test against Zimbabwe, and revealed - half-joking - last month that he had considered an amputation. "It was true, what I said. I've had a lot of friends giving me a lot of stick asking if I still have my toe," Carse said on Tuesday. "It was a little tricky period over the winter."

It was an even trickier period for him last summer. This time last year, Carse had just started serving a three-month ban from all cricket for gambling offences ; he did not place bets on any matches that he was involved in, but placed more than 300 on other cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, which violates the ECB's anti-corruption regulations.

The ban ended up working in his favour when he made his Test debut in Pakistan: rather than arriving in Multan at the end of a long season, he was physically fresh after working hard on his fitness while suspended, and was able to endure the challenge of back-to-back Tests on pitches which offered no lateral movement for fast bowlers.

He should get more assistance in Leeds this week on a surface that had a healthy grass covering on Thursday afternoon. Carse has played seven Hundred games at Headingley for Northern Superchargers and an ODI for England last year, but believes his first home Test will provide a "different feeling" to anything he has experienced before.

"I'm so excited," he said. "To be at home and to be in familiar surroundings gives me a lot of confidence. It's a good chance to see where our side is at the moment, with a couple of younger players and slightly less experience. It's a great opportunity to stamp down our authority throughout the series."

England's seam-bowling resources are depleted in Leeds, but they hope to bolster them as the series wears on. Atkinson, who has a hamstring strain, has trained at Headingley this week and could be in contention for the second Test in Birmingham, while Jofra Archer is set to make his comeback to first-class cricket this week for Sussex in the County Championship.