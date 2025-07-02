Rishabh Pant rises up to No. 6 among Test batters; Travis Head also gains in rankings
Josh Hazlewood and Jayden Seales, both of whom got a five-wicket haul in Barbados, rose among bowlers
Rishabh Pant has risen to No. 6 among Test batters after his twin centuries in the Headingley Test against England last week. Pant gained one spot after knocks of 134 and 118, even as they came in a losing cause. His current ranking is only one short of his career-best spot of No. 5, which he had achieved in 2022.
Pant's overall rating of 801 points is also his highest ever, but is still 88 short of the No. 1-ranked Test batter Joe Root. The England batter scored 28 in the first innings at Headingley, and followed that up with 53* in a successful chase of 371. Root's team-mate and England's opening batter Ben Duckett, who had smashed 149 in the chase, got to a career-high ratings point of 787 to remain No. 8.
Meanwhile, Travis Head's pair of half-centuries in the Barbados Test against West Indies helped him climb three places up to No. 10. Head scored 59 in the first innings to help Australia recover from 22 for 3, and 61 in the second to propel them to a match-winning lead.
Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah retained his No. 1 spot after a five-wicket haul at Headingley. Josh Hazlewood, who starred with 5 for 43 in the second innings in Barbados, gained one spot up to No. 4. Jayden Seales, who bagged 5 for 60 in the first innings, moved up one place to No. 9.
Ravindra Jadeja continues to be at the top of allrounders' rankings in Tests. South Africa's Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch entered the top 20 rankings after their all-round heroics in their side's win in the Bulawayo Test against Zimbabwe.