Matches (14)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
West Indies vs Australia, 1st Test at Bridgetown, WI vs AUS, Jun 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Bridgetown, June 25 - 29, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
W
L
L
W
Australia
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 442 Runs • 22.1 Avg • 46.72 SR
9 M • 358 Runs • 19.89 Avg • 41.77 SR
AUS10 M • 716 Runs • 42.12 Avg • 53.59 SR
AUS10 M • 635 Runs • 37.35 Avg • 90.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 38 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 35.44 SR
4 M • 27 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 26.62 SR
AUS8 M • 38 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 40.92 SR
AUS10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 46.94 SR
Squad
WI
AUS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2589
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|25,26,27,28,29 June 2025 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Pace, swing, youth and promise - Ian Bishop's rundown of WI's bowling options for Australia Tests
Ian Bishop talks about the West Indies attack - which is without Roach - which will take on Australia
Plenty left in the tank: Khawaja eyes more Ashes glory and grooming role for Konstas
Usman Khawaja hopes to start forging something good with Sam Konstas in the West Indies in the lead up to the Ashes
Chase: 'I know how to bring the best out of players'
WI's new Test captain has limited leadership experience but backs his "calm style" ahead of the home Test series against Australia