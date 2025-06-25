Matches (14)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)

West Indies vs Australia, 1st Test at Bridgetown, WI vs AUS, Jun 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Bridgetown, June 25 - 29, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
Prev
Next
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
AustraliaAustralia
-----
West IndiesWest Indies
-----
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KC Brathwaite
10 M • 442 Runs • 22.1 Avg • 46.72 SR
M Louis
9 M • 358 Runs • 19.89 Avg • 41.77 SR
SPD Smith
10 M • 716 Runs • 42.12 Avg • 53.59 SR
TM Head
10 M • 635 Runs • 37.35 Avg • 90.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JNT Seales
8 M • 38 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 35.44 SR
JA Warrican
4 M • 27 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 26.62 SR
PJ Cummins
8 M • 38 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 40.92 SR
MA Starc
10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 46.94 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
AUS
Player
Role
Roston Chase (c)
Allrounder
Jomel Warrican (vc)
Bowler
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Kraigg Brathwaite 
Opening Batter
John Campbell 
Opening Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tevin Imlach 
Top order Batter
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Johann Layne 
Allrounder
Mikyle Louis 
Opening Batter
Anderson Phillip 
Bowler
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Australia tour of West Indies
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2589
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days25,26,27,28,29 June 2025 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
All Match News

Pace, swing, youth and promise - Ian Bishop's rundown of WI's bowling options for Australia Tests

Ian Bishop talks about the West Indies attack - which is without Roach - which will take on Australia

Pace, swing, youth and promise - Ian Bishop's rundown of WI's bowling options for Australia Tests

Plenty left in the tank: Khawaja eyes more Ashes glory and grooming role for Konstas

Usman Khawaja hopes to start forging something good with Sam Konstas in the West Indies in the lead up to the Ashes

Plenty left in the tank: Khawaja eyes more Ashes glory and grooming role for Konstas

Chase: 'I know how to bring the best out of players'

WI's new Test captain has limited leadership experience but backs his "calm style" ahead of the home Test series against Australia

Chase: 'I know how to bring the best out of players'

'Emotions got to me' - Konstas keen to settle into Test cricket

Konstas reflects on managing nerves in his early Test outings, learning to stay composed under pressure, and growing within a stacked Australian squad

'Emotions got to me' - Konstas keen to settle into Test cricket
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
BAN1001433.33
SL1001433.33
AUS------
ENG------
IND------
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
WI------
Full Table