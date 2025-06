If India aren't in the WTC final, does the match even exist?

Don't worry, though, Test cricket does still have some big hitters in its corner. No sooner had Virat Kohli ended 18 years of hurt by lifting his first IPL title, than he was declaring it ranked "five levels under Test cricket" . And this after Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans turned up to an earlier game at the Chinnaswammy wearing white to mark news of his Test retirement. Ouch. "If you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it and earn the respect from legends," Kohli added. Hopefully those wastrels plying their trade in piddly T20 leagues around the world were paying attention. And the administrators scheduling two-Test series left, right and centre, too. Respect from legends, guys. It's right there on the table. What do you mean "Will it pay the bills?"