Rob Key: Woakes 'not in England's plans at all' after Ashes omission

Woakes is a veteran of two previous Ashes tours. Though he possesses an average of 51.68 in Australia, he had enjoyed a new lease of life as England's attack leader following James Anderson 's retirement at the start of the 2024 summer. Of his 62 caps, 17 have come during Stokes' reign, with 62 wickets at an average of 27.25. That includes a player-of-the-series performance in 2023's home Ashes, in which he was parachuted in for the final three Tests, and claimed 19 dismissals to help England square the series from 2-0 down.

This summer, Woakes and Mohammed Siraj were the only quicks to start all five matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. However, he badly dislocated his shoulder on day one of the fifth Test at The Kia Oval. Having come out to bat in a sling on the thrilling final morning of the match, he subsequently opted against surgery to give himself the best chance of making the Ashes.

England's management, however, felt Woakes was too much of a risk. And with the seamer turning 37 in March, and out of a central contract next month, Key revealed he will not feature in their plans beyond the Ashes.

Brook is deemed the better option to lead England in Stokes' absence • Getty Images

"It's been as tough a time for someone, I think, in cricket terms, the timing of it (the shoulder dislocation) as much as anything else, and the chance of reoccurence for the immediate future for Chris Woakes," Key said.

"He was running out of time to be ready for the start for the Ashes. And then once you get out of an Ashes series, you're often looking at the next cycle, really. So Chris Woakes isn't in our plans at the minute… at all."

Brook's elevation to vice-captain was the other big decision for the selectors. Key revealed that he, McCullum and Stokes had spoken to Pope ahead of the announcement, but said the move had no bearing on whether he would make way for Jacob Bethell at No.3, when the Ashes get underway at Perth on November 21.

Pope had previously stood in as Test captain on five occasions, most recently in the Oval Test against India. However, England have been impressed with how Brook has taken to the limited-overs captaincy since replacing Jos Buttler in March. This extra responsibility confirms him as the likeliest candidate to take over from Stokes in the long term, as well as being the best short-term replacement in Australia should the captain miss any Ashes action through injury.

"It's pretty simple, really - we think (Brook) is the best person for the job," Key said. "He has had more experience now in leadership and I think that Harry Brook deserves it. There are no other ulterior motives, other than the fact that we think Harry Brook is the best person to be the best vice-captain.

"I think he (Pope) felt that it was coming. Vice-captaincy is not always the most important decision you have to make. We could have gone down the road of not having a vice-captain. When Popey has done it, he's done it well. He's fitted into so many different roles that we've asked him to do over the past few years and done them all well. Harry Brook is just the better leader and will be the better leader going forward, so that's why he gets that job."

Pope has been a stable presence as Stokes' deputy, averaging just under 40, and 41.60 at first-drop, while also standing in as wicketkeeper on five occasions. But he has come under increasing pressure from the emergence of 21-year-old Jacob Bethell , who sowed the seeds of change with an impressive showing at No.3 in New Zealand last year.

Bethell managed just 6 and 5 in his only subsequent Test appearance - under Pope's captaincy at The Oval. However, he emerged from the summer with credit despite limited playing time, scoring a maiden professional century in the ODI series against South Africa, before becoming England's youngest-ever captain on the recent T20I tour of Ireland. Further opportunities to state his case will come in October's white-ball tour of New Zealand that will be used to build towards Australia.

Such has been the consistency of the Pope-Bethell debate that Stokes accused the media of an "agenda" against the former earlier this summer. Key, however, said such conversations were inevitable at the sharp end of the international game, as is the possibility of Pope losing his spot to a player who may be deemed a better option against Australia.

"I just think it's international cricket," he said. "If it's not Ollie Pope, it's someone else. There's always a talking point and things like that drive interest towards the game. Someone like Ollie Pope has played really well in a tough position, he has had to deal with this all along, as have any players when they have lost a bit of form. That's part and parcel of being an international cricketer. That is why it's tough.

"There is not, like, an elaborate scheme where, if we take the vice-captaincy off Ollie Pope, it makes him easier to drop. It doesn't matter if you are vice-captain or not. If we don't feel you are the right person wherever you are batting - whether that's an opener or No.5 - we'll end up bringing in someone we think can do the job better.