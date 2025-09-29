Chris Woakes announces England retirement after Ashes omission

Chris Woakes , the England allrounder, has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down the curtain on a 14-year career representing his country across all three formats.

It means his final act in an England shirt - after 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is - was walking out to bat at No. 11 in the Oval Test against India with his arm in a sling, in a vain attempt to help secure a series-sealing victory on the fifth day.

"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," he said.

"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with team-mates over the last 15 [14] years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride.

"Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my team-mates will stay with me forever.

"To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you.

"To the fans, especially the Barmy Army, thank you for the passion, the cheers and the belief. To my coaches, team-mates and everyone behind the scenes both with England and Warwickshire, who helped me play for my country - your guidance and friendship has meant the world.

"I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future."

Chris Woakes was part of England's World Cup wins in 2019 and 2022 • IDI via Getty Images

A double World Cup-winner, Woakes was England's Player of the Series during the 2023 Ashes , returning to the side midway through the series to help orchestrate a draw from 2-0 down. However, his involvement on the 2025-26 tour was put into doubt the moment he walked off clutching his shoulder on day one at The Oval.

In all, he took 396 wickets across formats for England, putting him eighth on the list . His most enduring contribution was in ODIs, where he led the attack that won the 2019 World Cup, and eventually finished with 173 wickets at 30.01, the fifth-most by an Englishman.

Woakes made his debut as far back as the 2010-11 tour of Australia, playing in two T20Is and three ODIs. In his second ODI appearance, at Brisbane , he picked up the Player of the Match award after taking 6 for 45 - at the time the second-best figures for England Men in the format.

His Test debut came at the scene of his final appearance, at The Oval in the 2013 Ashes, but he spent much of his career waiting for opportunities in the pecking order behind James Anderson and Stuart Broad (though Woakes would end with a better average than both in English conditions).

A breakthrough came in the summer of 2016, when he claimed 34 wickets at 17.20 in six Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan . He scored his only Test hundred two years later, against India at Lord's , by which time he was the senior new-ball bowler in the ODI side.

Woakes was often behind James Anderson and Stuart Broad in England's pecking order • Getty Images

With 16 wickets at 27.87 - including a brilliant analysis of 3 for 20 against Australia in the semi-final - he was one of the key cogs in England's 2019 World Cup win. Two years later, his skills with the white ball won him a return to the T20I side, and he went on to help England lift another World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Latterly, following the retirements of Broad and Anderson, Woakes led the line in the Test side, with 2024 (32 wickets at 24.09) proving his second-most prolific calendar year with the ball. However, he struggled for penetration against India this summer, with 11 wickets in five Tests before slipping while attempting to field the ball on the boundary and being ruled out of the rest of the decider - at least until his dramatic reappearance, arm strapped up under his jumper, ready to bat left-handed if required.

ECB chair, Richard Thompson, said: "The images of Chris walking out to bat with his arm in a sling to try and win a Test match this summer reflected how much he cared about playing for his country and being the best team-mate he could be.

"He has been a gentleman off the field, with the skills and fierce determination to win on it, regularly rising to the occasion on the biggest stage with bat as well as ball. There are so many special memories, from brilliance with the new ball in the 2019 World Cup and winning the T20 World Cup in 2022 to his series-changing impact in the 2023 Men's Ashes which earned him the player of the series honour.

"We are indebted to have players like Chris represent England and I want to thank and congratulate him for everything he has done in an England shirt for the past 14 years."