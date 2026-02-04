Stats - Three hundreds in a Youth ODI for the fifth time
Aaron George, Faisal Shinozada and and Uzairullah Niazai lit up the semi-final match in Harare
Faisal Shinozada brought up his sixth Under-19 ODI hundred • ICC/Getty Images
311 Target that India chased against Afghanistan in Harare. It is the highest target any team has successfully pursued in the Under-19 World Cup. The previous highest was 305 by New Zealand against Ireland in 2006.
The 311 by India is also the second-highest total by any team in a knockout match in the Under-19 World Cup, behind their own 349 for 6 against Namibia in the quarter-final of the 2016 edition.
1 Number of targets, higher than 311, that have been successfully chased in Youth ODIs. India's effort ranks just behind Sri Lanka, who ran down 316 against England at Chelmsford in 2016. Only once had India previously won chasing a 300-plus target in this format - 304 against England in 2002.
India's 311-run chase is the highest by any team in a knockout match in Youth ODIs. The previous highest was 262 by India against Bangladesh in the final of the 2019 Tri-Nation Tournament at Hove. New Zealand's 305-run chase in 2006 came in a quarter-final, but in the Plate League.
6 Friday will be India's sixth consecutive appearance in the Under-19 World Cup finals, a streak that began in 2016. They will face England. Overall, it will be India's tenth appearance in a final at the Under-19 World Cup, four more than the next-best, Australia (6).
Pakistan (2004 and 2006) and Australia (2010 and 2012) are the only other teams to reach successive Under-19 World Cup finals, while India also did it in 2006 and 2008.
53 Balls remaining when India completed the chase against Afghanistan, making it the fastest 300-plus chase in Youth ODIs.
The previous highest target that any team successfully chased with 50 or more balls to spare is 271, also by India against South Africa in 2013. India won with seven wickets to spare. The previous highest chase completed with seven or more wickets to spare was 270 by South Africa against Scotland in 2024.
115 Aaron George's score against Afghanistan is the third-highest by any batter in the knockout stages of the Under-19 World Cup. Nicholas Pooran, with 143 against Australia in the 2014 quarter-final, and Cheteshwar Pujara, with 129 not out against England in 2006, are ahead of him.
6 Hundreds for Faisal Shinozada in Youth ODIs, the joint-most by any batter, alongside Sami Aslam. Shinozada scored 163 in Afghanistan's previous match against Zimbabwe, making him only the fifth batter to score successive hundreds in the Under-19 World Cup, after Alastair Cook, Aiden Markram, Ariful Islam and Oliver Peake.
5 Number of Youth ODI matches where three batters scored hundreds, including Wednesday's semi-final in Harare. Only once before has it happened in a World Cup game - between Sri Lanka and Japan, also in 2026.
Afghanistan's Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai are now only the second pair to score hundreds in the same innings in a Youth ODI knockout game, following Vijay Zol and Sanju Samson against Pakistan in the 2014 Asia Cup final. They are also only the third pair to score hundreds against India in the same Youth ODI.
564 Runs scored by the top four batters for Afghanistan and India in Harare on Wednesday, the highest top four aggregate for a Youth ODI. The two teams collectively added 565 runs before the fall of their third wicket, sharing 50-plus stands for each of the first three wickets, a first in Youth ODIs.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo