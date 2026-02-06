Stats - RCB's chase in WPL final breaks records
Stats highlights from the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals
204 The target Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieved against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2026 final - the highest successful chase in the league. It is also the second highest in women's T20s, behind West Indies' 213 in a T20I against Australia in 2023.
RCB's chase of 204 is the highest in a T20 final (women or men). The previous highest was 202 by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 final. The previous highest in a women's T20 final was 177 by Highveld against West Coast in South Africa's domestic T20 competition in 2009.
4/4 DC have qualified for all four WPL finals, and lost each one - twice to Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023 and 2025, and twice to RCB in 2024 and 2026.
165 The partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll for the second wicket in RCB's chase - the highest for any wicket in the WPL. It is also the highest partnership in a women's T20 final: Sophie Devine and Lauren Ebsary's unbeaten 143-run stand against Canterbury in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition in 2012-13 was the previous best.
87 Mandhana's score against DC is the highest in a WPL playoff. Voll's 79 is the second-highest. The previous highest was 77 by Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt against GG in last year's Eliminator; the previous highest in a WPL final was Harmanpreet Kaur's 66 in last year's final against DC.
377 Mandhana's runs in WPL 2026 to finish as the top run-scorer. Her tally is also the second most by a batter in a WPL season, behind Sciver-Brunt's 523 in 2025.
407 Runs scored in the WPL 2026 final - the highest aggregate in a knockout (or playoff) match in women's T20s and also the third highest for any WPL game.
32 Number of fours RCB hit in the WPL 2026 final, the joint most in a WPL game. DC hit 21 and the match aggregate of 53 fours was the second highest in a WPL game.
RCB batters hit at least one boundary in each of the 20 overs during their record chase. The most economical over of their innings was the 16th, bowled by Nandani Sharma, yielding only seven runs.
1023 Mandhana's runs in four WPL seasons, only the fifth batter to score 1000-plus in the league. She is also now the leading run-getter for RCB, surpassing Ellyse Perry's 972.
Mandhana scored 463 of her runs against DC in just ten innings. Against other WPL opponents, she has only 560 from 25 innings with three fifties.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo