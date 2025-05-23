England declare on 565-6 after Brook's rapid fifty

Innings break England 565 for 6 dec (Pope 171, Duckett 140, Crawley 124, Brook 58) vs Zimbabwe

England declared their first innings on 565 for 6 after Harry Brook 's morning fireworks compounded Zimbabwe's misery on day two of this one-off Test match at Trent Bridge.

Brook's 19th 50-plus score, brought up off 48 deliveries, provided the bulk of England's 67 runs added to their overnight total of 498 for 3, all of which came in 8.3 overs. Following day-one centuries from Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, it was a case of when rather than if England would declare in this four-day match.

Play began under bright blue skies, and the seven balls it took to pick up the two runs to move the hosts to 500 were not reflective of the morning's goal. Quick scoring was on the agenda.

Pope, resuming on 169, was only able to add a couple before edging Tanaka Chivanga behind attempting to shift up a gear. England's vice-captain opted to send it upstairs on a whim, and did not seem all that bothered that he burned a review when a clear spike came up on the big screen.

Brook, as is his wont, took matters into his own hands at this point. A subdued start quickly turned into a one-man boundary fest.

Chiavanga seemed to bear the brunt of Brook's assault from the Radcliffe Road End, smoked through backward point and then lifted on the charge over mid-off for consecutive fours. A further succession of boundaries followed from the other end when Blessing Muzarabani - the most threatening of the visiting attack - was flipped over to the leg side (backward square leg first, then finer) for two sixes in a row.

Wellington Masakadza had the opportunity to stem the flow, charging around the boundary to his left at deep third after a Chivanga bumper had enticed a lazy guide from Brook, on 34 at the time. Good ground had been made up, the dive spot on, but the hands failed. The ball ended up bouncing before the sponge and - yep, you guessed it - that boundary was followed by another as Brook lashed a cut.

An outlandish lassooed pull over square leg - a third six off Muzarabani - took him to 54 from 48 deliveries, capping off a well-calculated acceleration from 10 off 28. A mistimed bunt through midwicket was still able to make it to the rope for his ninth boundary. However, an attempt to dab behind third brought about a ricochet onto his own stumps, ending whatever ambitions he had at becoming the fourth batter to notch three figures in this innings.

That dismissal, which brought about the declaration, was Muzarabani's third, and no less than he deserved, finishing with 3 for 143. He had earlier bumped out Ben Stokes in the England captain's first competitive innings of the year. Stokes' 9 off 13 was neither here nor there, and he was clearly surprised by the bounce - and vigour - of Zimbabwe's chief quick.