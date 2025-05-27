Switch Hit: Zim sing while England win
Alan Gardner speaks to Andrew Miller and Firdose Moonda about the Trent Bridge Test, while Matt Roller joins to preview the West Indies series
England's first Test meeting with Zimbabwe in 22 years ended in a comfortable three-day victory for the home side. In this week's pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Firdose Moonda to reflect on an eventful match that may or may not tell us much about England's big year in Tests to come. Matt Roller also jumped on to help preview the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, which will be Harry Brook's first since being appointed permanent captain.