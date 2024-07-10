Matches (9)
MLC (2)
LPL (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
TNPL (2)
SF vs Texas, 7th Match at Morrisville, MLC, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Morrisville, July 10, 2024, Major League Cricket
What will be the toss result?
SF Win & Bat
TSK Win & Bat
SF Win & Bowl
TSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SF
W
Texas
L
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SF1 M • 63 Runs • 63 Avg • 170.27 SR
1 M • 58 Runs • 58 Avg • 223.07 SR
TSK2 M • 114 Runs • 57 Avg • 158.33 SR
TSK2 M • 92 Runs • 46 Avg • 141.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SF1 M • 2 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
SF1 M • 2 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 12 SR
TSK2 M • 2 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15 SR
TSK1 M • 2 Wkts • 12.33 Econ • 9 SR
SQUAD
SF
TSK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Church Street Park, Morrisville
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|10 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News
FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024
The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about
Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns
Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"
Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season
He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad
Texas Super Kings snap up Mitchell for MLC 2024, Shepherd goes to MI New York
Mitchell will join New Zealand and CSK team-mates Santner and Conway in the USA