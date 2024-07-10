Matches (9)
MLC (2)
LPL (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
TNPL (2)

SF vs Texas, 7th Match at Morrisville, MLC, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Morrisville, July 10, 2024, Major League Cricket
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Tomorrow
7:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
FH Allen
1 M • 63 Runs • 63 Avg • 170.27 SR
MW Short
1 M • 58 Runs • 58 Avg • 223.07 SR
F du Plessis
2 M • 114 Runs • 57 Avg • 158.33 SR
DP Conway
2 M • 92 Runs • 46 Avg • 141.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BL Couch
1 M • 2 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
Haris Rauf
1 M • 2 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 12 SR
Zia-ul-Haq
2 M • 2 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15 SR
MP Stoinis
1 M • 2 Wkts • 12.33 Econ • 9 SR
SQUAD
SF
TSK
PLAYER
ROLE
Corey Anderson (c)
Batting Allrounder
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Pat Cummins 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Karima Gore 
-
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Carmi le Roux 
Bowler
Liam Plunkett 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Tajinder Singh 
Allrounder
Match details
Church Street Park, Morrisville
Series
Season2024
Match days10 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024

The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season

He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Texas Super Kings snap up Mitchell for MLC 2024, Shepherd goes to MI New York

Mitchell will join New Zealand and CSK team-mates Santner and Conway in the USA

Travis Head joins Steven Smith at Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024

Australia batter signs to play with new Freedom coach Ricky Ponting despite a heavy workload in 2024

Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSH21030.522
SF11022.576
MI NY21121.472
LAKR2112-0.768
TSK2011-0.600
SEA1010-2.344
Full Table