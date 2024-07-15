Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC

The Unicorns have won only one of their three games so far this year and will enjoy the boost that Cummins will provide. He made history, picking up back-to-back hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup and, prior to that, led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final in the IPL. He has played 151 T20s overall, picking up 172 wickets at an average of 26.66 and an economy rate of 8.11.