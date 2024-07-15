Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC

Pat Cummins
is due in the USA. The Australia fast bowler, last seen in action during the T20 World Cup that took place in America and West Indies, will begin his stint with the San Francisco Unicorns midway through the season at the Major League Cricket
tournament.
Cummins signed a four-year deal
with the franchise. The 31-year-old has previously played in only one overseas T20 league, the IPL, and has not featured in Australia's Big Bash League since the 2018-19 season due to his international commitments.
The Unicorns have won only one of their three games so far this year and will enjoy the boost that Cummins will provide. He made history, picking up back-to-back hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup and, prior to that, led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final in the IPL. He has played 151 T20s overall, picking up 172 wickets at an average of 26.66 and an economy rate of 8.11.
Cummins' arrival coincides with Sherfane Rutherford
's departure. The hard-hitting West Indies allrounder has not played any of the Unicorns' matches so far and will miss the rest of the MLC due to a bereavement in the family.
There were changes among the other teams as well with Ottneil Baartman
replacing Gerald Coetzee (injury) at Texas Super Kings and Lungi Ngidi
taking over from Wayne Parnell (player withdrawal) at Seattle Orcas.
Baartman, the South Africa fast bowler, was ruled out of the T20 Blast currently taking place in England due to delays in getting his visa
which left his schedule open. He has 107 wickets from 76 T20s and is known for his variations and death-bowling ability.
Ngidi suffered a back injury during the SA20 at the start of the year and missed the IPL that followed but has since recovered and was part of South Africa's squad at the T20 World Cup, along with Baartman.