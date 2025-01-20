MLC set to expand from six teams to eight by 2027, move into Canada being explored

Major League Cricket (MLC), the fledgling T20 tournament in the USA, is set to expand from six teams to eight by 2027, with a move into Canada being explored in developments that could have wider implications for the sport.

Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Toronto, cities with significant South Asian communities, are on the shortlist with final decisions expected this year. Market potential and local government support in helping build stadium infrastructure will be among the determining factors.

Expansion officials travelled to Chicago recently and were believed to be encouraged by the local support. Visits to the other cities are expected in the coming months.

MLC co-founder Satyan Gajwani will launch one of the franchises, while fellow co-founders Vijay Srinivasan, the league's chief executive until recently, and Sameer Mehta will helm the other. Investors are likely to partner up with them once the two cities have been selected.

Three of the six teams in the MLC are owned by IPL team owners - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings - while Seattle, the only small-market franchise in the league, have ties with Delhi Capitals. San Francisco and Washington don't have any IPL attachments, but have partnerships with Cricket Victoria and Cricket NSW respectively.

"We have options ahead of us. I don't think we're committed one way or the other right now," Gajwani told ESPNcricinfo. "That's realistically a decision we will take closer to launch."

Expansion will likely lead to more games and a longer duration of the competition. MLC power brokers do eventually want a home-and-away season - where the teams play each other twice - to underpin the tournament.

Last year's second season ran for 23 days in July and overlapped with the Hundred in the UK. This season's scheduling has not been announced, but a lengthier tournament is expected, although it might start earlier in June.

The well-heeled MLC's emergence has become a major talking point in English cricket, heightened when Jason Roy opted out of his ECB contract to represent LA Knight Riders, who have the same owners as KKR.

"There are many cities in America that have large populations of people who already love cricket. But the goal is to grow the game and that means expanding beyond that fan base," Gajwani said. "America is the largest sports market in the world. It's also very competitive, and continuing to be relevant will be a challenge.

"But I think the economics of sport in America are pretty robust. The NBA and NFL are in 28 cities. We're in six right now. We still have a lot of headroom for growth in the medium to long term."

The tournament's first two seasons were entirely played at the 7200 capacity Grand Prairie Stadium, a redeveloped baseball ground, near Dallas and the more modest Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Existing franchises - other than Dallas-based Texas Super Kings - have faced challenges getting suitable infrastructure off the ground. But there is confidence that San Francisco Unicorns will start playing home games this season at the iconic Oakland Coliseum, which up until recently was the long-time home of the Athletics in the MLB. The new franchises hope to play at home grounds from the start.

Jason Roy opted out of his ECB contract to represent LA Knight Riders at the MLC • MLC

"In the ideal case, we firm up on the city, lock up a land deal and then build a stadium - whether retrofitted or building from zero," Gajwani said. "The ideal outcome is that we play at home for our first game in 2027.

"There is this balance of wanting to build something that's right for where the market is, but have the flexibility to grow with the market. Every city will have its own dynamics."

The cities in the running may be further incentivised by the prospect of potentially hosting cricket matches at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket will end a 128-year Olympic drought but venues have yet to be determined, with the men's and women's competitions possibly extending beyond Los Angeles.

"There's the added element that a fully-fledged cricket venue up and running by 2027 could possibly host matches at the Olympics," Gajwani said. "The IOC or the LA Organising Committees will make that decision. But they openly said they're looking for infrastructure that can host Olympic matches. It's definitely a factor that we're all thinking about."

The league also announced Johnny Grave as its new CEO, replacing Srinivasan. Grave is a prominent figure in cricket administration, having most recently served as CEO at CWI for seven years. He was previously the commercial director at the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) in England.