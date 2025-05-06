Matches (31)
BLZ Women vs ESS Women, 17th Match at Loughborough, Women's One-Day Cup, May 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Loughborough, May 06, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
The Blaze Women FlagThe Blaze Women
Essex Women FlagEssex Women
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Match details
Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough
Series
Season2025
Match days06 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
ECB Women's One-Day Cup

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W43113
SOM-W43113
WAR-W42111
HAM-W42110
LAN-W4229
SUR-W4135
DUR-W4134
ESS-W4134
