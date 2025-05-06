Matches (31)
BLZ Women vs ESS Women, 17th Match at Loughborough, Women's One-Day Cup, May 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Loughborough, May 06, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BLZ Women
L
W
W
W
ESS Women
W
L
L
L
W
Match details
|Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|06 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
