David Warner signs with Seattle Orcas for MLC 2025

Warner, who is currently playing in the PSL, where he's captaining Karachi Kings, brings with him a wealth of T20 experience, having played in leagues across the world. He's played a total of 401 T20s and has 12,956 runs at a strike rate of 140.27. He retired from international cricket in June last year.

Seattle topped the MLC table in the inaugural season in 2023 but were beaten in the final by MI New York. They finished last on the table in the second season under Heinrich Klaasen's captaincy with just one win in seven games.