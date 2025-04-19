Matches (16)
David Warner signs with Seattle Orcas for MLC 2025

Warner, who is currently playing in the PSL, will be part of the MLC for the first time this year

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Apr-2025 • 2 hrs ago
David Warner goes on the attack, Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20, Dubai, February 2, 2025

David Warner will be playing in Major League Cricket for the first time  •  ILT20

Former Australia opener David Warner has signed with Seattle Orcas for the third edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), which is set to begin on June 12, 2025. This will be his first stint in the USA-based T20 league.
Warner, who is currently playing in the PSL, where he's captaining Karachi Kings, brings with him a wealth of T20 experience, having played in leagues across the world. He's played a total of 401 T20s and has 12,956 runs at a strike rate of 140.27. He retired from international cricket in June last year.
He was among the biggest names to have gone unsold at the auction ahead of IPL 2025 after having played in the tournament since 2009 - Warner is still the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL, with 6565 runs from 184 innings. However, he made a big impression in the BBL this season where he returned as Sydney Thunder captain and led them to the final. He also finished as the second-highest run-getter in the league with 405 runs in 12 innings.
Warner was also part of the title-winning Dubai Capitals side in the ILT20 in February this year.
Seattle topped the MLC table in the inaugural season in 2023 but were beaten in the final by MI New York. They finished last on the table in the second season under Heinrich Klaasen's captaincy with just one win in seven games.
MLC 2025 will be played between June 12 and July 13. Unlike last year, it will not clash with The Hundred, where Warner is set to play for London Spirit.
