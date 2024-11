IPL auction surprise - no takers for Warner and Thakur

Over the years, Warner has been one of the star performers in the IPL. His 6565 runs from 184 matches are the most by an overseas batter, and the fourth-highest overall at the tournament behind the Indian trio of Virat Kohli (8004), Shikhar Dhawan (6769) and Rohit Sharma (6628). Warner crossed the 500-run mark in a season seven times - a record he holds jointly with Kohli. But he had a lukewarm IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals (DC): 168 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of 134.40.