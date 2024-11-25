Bhuvneshwar goes to RCB for INR 10.75 crore as fast bowlers cash in on day two

Fleming on Ashwin: 'We can use him in a number of ways'

A large number of players were unsold in the early bidding, including established IPL names like Shardul Thakur, Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane. There were no takers for Prithvi Shaw either, despite his base price being only INR 75 lakh. On day one, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were among the high-profile players to go unsold.