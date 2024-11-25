Bhuvneshwar goes to RCB for INR 10.75 crore as fast bowlers cash in on day two

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
emerged as the most expensive player sold in the early bidding on day two of the IPL 2025 auction
in Jeddah, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) buying him for INR 10.75 crore (US$ 1.28 million approx.).
Fast bowlers were in high demand with Deepak Chahar
going to Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 9.25 crore ($1.10 million approx.), Akash Deep
to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 8 crore ($0.95 million approx.), Mukesh Kumar
to Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 8 crore ($0.95 million approx.), pace-bowling allrounder Marco Jansen
to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 7 crore ($0.83 million approx.), and Tushar Deshpande
to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 6.50 crore ($0.77 million approx.).
RCB and RR also went up against each other for Indian spin allrounders, with RCB snapping up Krunal Pandya
for INR 5.75 crore ($0.68 million approx.)and RR getting Nitish Rana
for INR 4.20 crore ($0.50 million approx.).
A large number of players were unsold in the early bidding, including established IPL names like Shardul Thakur, Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane. There were no takers for Prithvi Shaw either, despite his base price being only INR 75 lakh. On day one, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were among the high-profile players to go unsold.