PBKS buy Shreyas Iyer for record price of INR 26.75 crore
Arshdeep Singh was the first player sold at the mega auction, also to PBKS for INR 18 crore
Shreyas Iyer has become the most expensive player ever in IPL history after he was sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore on the first day of the mega auction in Jeddah. He surpasses Mitchell Starc, who was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.
PBKS outbid Delhi Capitals for Shreyas, with both teams needing a captain for this season.
More to follow …