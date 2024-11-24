Matches (13)
AUS vs IND (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
WBBL (2)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (4)
Sheffield Shield (3)
News

PBKS buy Shreyas Iyer for record price of INR 26.75 crore

Arshdeep Singh was the first player sold at the mega auction, also to PBKS for INR 18 crore

ESPNcricinfo staff
24-Nov-2024 • 23 mins ago
Will Shreyas Iyer step up with the bat in the final? Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024 final, Chennai, May 26, 2024

Shreyas Iyer had led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title  •  Getty Images

Shreyas Iyer has become the most expensive player ever in IPL history after he was sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore on the first day of the mega auction in Jeddah. He surpasses Mitchell Starc, who was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.
PBKS outbid Delhi Capitals for Shreyas, with both teams needing a captain for this season.
More to follow
Shreyas IyerGujarat TitansLucknow Super GiantsSunrisers HyderabadMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsChennai Super KingsPunjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BengaluruIndiaIndian Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback