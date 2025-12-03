Mohit Sharma retires from all forms of cricket

India pace bowler Mohit Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a career that saw 34 international appearances and more than a decade in the IPL.

Mohit, 37, featured in 26 ODIs and eight T20Is, thanked his team-mates and officials who shaped his journey from Haryana to the international stage.

"Today with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket," Mohit, who featured in three IPL finals without lifting the trophy, wrote on his Instagram page.

"From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of blessing. A very special Thanku to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, whose constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express."

Mohit, who made his India debut in 2013, took 31 wickets in ODIs and six wickets in T20Is. He played in the 2015 ODI World Cup and later became a dependable death-overs option for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under MS Dhoni.