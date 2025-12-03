IPL auction: Green could be biggest buy, but can't cross INR 18 crore mark

IPL mini auctions have had record paydays for overseas players in the past, and Cameron Green could take that trend forward come December 16.

Green has been tipped to become the most expensive buy at the upcoming IPL auction because both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have the highest purses (INR 64.3 crore and INR 43.4 crore respectively), are expected to put in strong bids for the allrounder.

In 2023, Mitchell Starc was bought by KKR for INR 24.75 crore , minutes after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) acquired Pat Cummins for 20.5 crore, making him the first player to breach the INR 20-crore mark at an IPL auction. Those overshadowed the INR 18.5 crore Punjab Kings (PBKS) had bid for Sam Curran in the previous mini auction in 2023.

At the 2023 auction, Green became the second-most expensive buy when Mumbai Indians (MI) had bought him at INR 17.5 crore. MI went on to trade Green to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a year later for the same price. In his two IPL seasons so far, in 2023 and 2024, Green has played 29 matches, scoring 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.70.

He has listed himself at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore for the latest auction.

While he could become a millionaire again, it won't cross INR 20 crore, since the maximum fee cannot exceed INR 18 crore. This will apply even if the bid is higher than that number.

That is because of the new "maximum fee" rule that the IPL brought in last year to address the collective concern of franchises that some overseas players were registering exclusively at mini auctions to exploit the supply-demand imbalance. Consequently, the IPL put in the maximum-fee rule where the overseas player cannot be paid more than INR 18 crore, which was the highest slab for franchises retaining players ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Cameron Green winds up for a big hit • BCCI

If the bid exceeded the INR 18-crore mark, the additional money, the IPL said, would be utilised by the BCCI for player welfare. In a note to franchises last year, the IPL said: "Any overseas player's auction fee at small auction will be lower than the highest retention price [of INR 18 crore] and the highest auction price at the big auction. In case the highest auction price at the big auction is INR 20 crore, then INR 18 crore will be the cap. If the highest auction price at big auction is INR 16 crore, then the cap will be INR 16 crore."

The rule in place going forward is that the auction for the player will continue as normal till the player is sold, and the final auction amount will be charged to the auction purse. "The incremental amount over INR 16 or 18 crore, as the case may be, will be deposited with BCCI. The incremental amount deposited with BCCI will be utilised towards players' welfare."

The maximum-fee rule, though, will not be applicable to Indian players, who will get the actual bid money, which will be deducted from franchise purse.