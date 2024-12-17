Prithvi Shaw dropped from Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy
The batter posted his List A stats on social media, expressing surprise at his omission
Prithvi Shaw has been left out of Mumbai's squad for the first three rounds of the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning December 21. The announcement was made on Tuesday, two days after Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Ajinkya Rahane, who played a key role in the triumph by top-scoring in the tournament, has been rested following a request for a break. Rahane made 469 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 164.56, with five half-centuries, as an opener.
Shreyas Iyer continues to remain captain, while Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur feature in a full-strength 17-member squad. Opener Ayush Mhatre, who missed the domestic T20 competition to be part of India's Under-19 Asia Cup squad, returns to the mix.
Shaw's exclusion comes at a time when questions continue to be raised about his form and fitness. He failed to hit a half-century in nine innings in the SMA Trophy - 197 runs with a highest of 49 against Vidarbha in the quarter-final.
Shaw expressed surprise at his omission by posting his List A stats in an Instagram story. "Tell me god, what more do I have to see…if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough…but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully people believe in me still…cause I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram."
The spotlight has been on Shaw since he was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in October owing to fitness and disciplinary issues. While he received support from Greg Chappell and Kevin Pietersen, Shaw's fitness standards and "work ethic" - as stated by Iyer - continues to be a concern. In December, Shaw wasn't picked in an IPL auction for the first time.
"He needs to get his work ethics right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Iyer said after Mumbai won the SMA Trophy. "We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing. And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, [and] put a thinking cap on, and then figure out himself. He will get the answer by himself.
Baroda, semi-finalists at SMAT, will be without Hardik Pandya for the first few rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as part of his workload management, keeping in mind India's upcoming schedule that includes six white-ball games at home against England followed by the Champions Trophy. Hardik played seven games for Baroda in the SMA Trophy, where he hit 246 runs at a strike rate of 193.70, with two half-centuries. He also bowled 19 overs in those games for six wickets.