Matches (31)
BAN vs SA (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Nepal vs USA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Spring Challenge (1)
India newsfile

Shaw dropped, Suryakumar unavailable for Mumbai's Ranji match against Tripura

Akhil Herwadkar and Karsh Kothari have been drafted into the squad as replacements

ESPNcricinfo staff
21-Oct-2024 • 49 mins ago
Prithvi Shaw made 35 on his Ranji Trophy comeback, Bengal vs Mumbai, Group B, Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Kolkata, February 2, 2024

File photo: Prithvi Shaw has made 59 runs in four innings of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 so far  •  PTI

Mumbai have dropped opener Prithvi Shaw for their Ranji Trophy tie against Tripura starting October 26 in Agartala. Shaw made scores of 7 and 12 in Mumbai's defeat to Baroda, and then 1 and 39* off 36 balls in the nine-wicket win over Maharashtra.
Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 7 in the only innings he batted against Maharashtra, is unavailable for the third round for personal reasons. Mumbai have brought in opener Akhil Herwadkar and left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari into the 16-member squad. Herwadkar last played Ranji Trophy in 2022 for Chhattisgarh, while Kothari's previous appearance for Mumbai came in December 2018.
Shaw missed Mumbai's conditioning camp in Bengaluru in July as well as the Buchi Babu Trophy in Chennai, even as he started the domestic season with a 76 against Rest of India in the second innings of the Irani Trophy, a match that ended up in a draw.
Defending champions Mumbai have six points in two games, and are currently placed fourth in Group A.
Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias
Prithvi ShawSuryakumar YadavAkhil HerwadkarKarsh KothariMumbai (Bombay)Tripura vs MumbaiRanji Trophy

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback