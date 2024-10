Shaw dropped, Suryakumar unavailable for Mumbai's Ranji match against Tripura

Mumbai have dropped opener Prithvi Shaw for their Ranji Trophy tie against Tripura starting October 26 in Agartala. Shaw made scores of 7 and 12 in Mumbai's defeat to Baroda , and then 1 and 39* off 36 balls in the nine-wicket win over Maharashtra

Shaw missed Mumbai's conditioning camp in Bengaluru in July as well as the Buchi Babu Trophy in Chennai, even as he started the domestic season with a 76 against Rest of India in the second innings of the Irani Trophy, a match that ended up in a draw.