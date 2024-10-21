Shaw dropped, Suryakumar unavailable for Mumbai's Ranji match against Tripura

Suryakumar Yadav
, who scored 7 in the only innings he batted against Maharashtra, is unavailable for the third round for personal reasons. Mumbai have brought in opener Akhil Herwadkar
and left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari
into the 16-member squad. Herwadkar last played Ranji Trophy in 2022 for Chhattisgarh, while Kothari's previous appearance for Mumbai came in December 2018.
Shaw missed Mumbai's conditioning camp in Bengaluru in July as well as the Buchi Babu Trophy in Chennai, even as he started the domestic season with a 76 against Rest of India in the second innings of the Irani Trophy, a match that ended up in a draw.
Defending champions Mumbai have six points in two games, and are currently placed fourth in Group A
.
Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias