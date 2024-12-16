Shreyas: 'Can't babysit' Shaw, he 'needs to get his work ethics right'

That Prithvi Shaw is a gifted player was there for all to see when he scored a hundred on Test debut just before turning 19 in late 2018. He has since played only 11 international games in six years and if he wants to reach the peak of his game again, he needs to get his "work ethics right," his Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer has said.

"He needs to get his work ethics right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Iyer said.

Earlier this year, Shaw was also dropped by his IPL side Delhi Capitals before being released by them and going unsold in the recent IPL 2025 auction.

"We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing," Iyer said. "And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, [and] put a thinking cap on, and then figure out himself. He will get the answer by himself."

Last month, former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote a letter to Shaw , where he insisted that the India batter should embark on a "journey of self-reflection". But Iyer said that "no one can force" Shaw to do anything, given he "has played so much of cricket, and everyone has given him inputs".

Iyer impressed with Mumbai's 'fearless' youngsters

The victorious Mumbai team with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy • PTI

While showering praise on his team-mates, Iyer said that "each and every individual stepped up at the right time" for Mumbai in their title-winning run at SMAT. It was Mumbai's second title across formats since the last domestic season, when they had won the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy

Iyer was particularly pleased with the younger crop of players who performed in Mumbai's triumph this season, and said "the way they showcase their talent is simply phenomenal".

"You should see their character and their approach outside the dressing room and also on the field," he said. "They're fearless in their approach, and this is the kind of players we need to back going up. And for me, personally, whenever I go out there, I want to win each and every game. It doesn't matter who we play; winning is something that makes me feel happy, and it is everything for me."

Although Mumbai had an experienced top five of Ajinkya Rahane, Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Iyer - all of whom have played for India - they lacked in exposure in their bowling line-up. Allrounder Suryansh Shedge made his T20 debut in this tournament, while five of Royston Dias ' nine career T20 matches came this season.

Others like Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi and Tanush Kotian entered the tournament with 12, 20 and 24 games, respectively. Shardul Thakur was Mumbai's only bowler who had played plenty of T20 cricket, including 25 for India.

"If you see, in our bowling line-up, there are hardly any Indian players," Iyer said. "We struggled a bit right from match one [where they conceded 224 against Goa ], but the way they showed their skills in the last two games, I think they stepped up at the right time when the team needed them. Conceding around 170 on such a wicket [in the final, in Bengaluru], where you know the wicket tends to get better when the lights are on, it's easy for the batters to come and bat.