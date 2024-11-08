Chappell to Shaw: 'Visualise the cricketer and person you want to become'

Prithvi Shaw , the out-of-favour India and Mumbai opener, has found support from Greg Chappell as he deals with a career that's been affected by form, fitness and disciplinary issues. Chappell has suggested Shaw embark on a "journey of self-reflection" and move prioritise processes over results.

The latest setback for 24-year-old Shaw came last month when he was left out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad because of " poor fitness and general conduct ". He has since been prescribed a fitness regimen by the team's trainer as he works his way back to the set standards. So far this season, in which he has had a short stint with Northamptonshire, Shaw has scored just one half-century in 11 innings.

"Remember, setbacks are a part of every great athlete's story," Chappell, the former Australia captain and India coach, wrote to Shaw in a letter, accessed and published by the Times of India. "Even legends like Don Bradman faced the disappointment of being dropped and had to fight their way back. What made them great was not avoiding challenges, but how they responded to them."

"The past doesn't define you, Prithvi. It's what you do from here that matters. You're still in your prime, with so many years ahead to make your mark" Greg Chappell to Prithvi Shaw

Chappell and Shaw's paths had crossed at the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, when Chappell was Cricket Australia's talent manager and Shaw was India's captain as they won the title beating Australia in the final

"I understand you're facing a challenging time right now, being out of the Mumbai team. It's natural to feel frustrated and perhaps a bit uncertain, but I want you to know that these moments are often the turning points for athletes, helping to shape both their careers and their character," Chappell wrote. "I remember watching you play for India's Under-19 team, where you showcased an extraordinary talent and a spark that made it clear you were among the most exciting young cricketers of your time. Those of us who recognize your potential are still keenly watching your journey, knowing that the best is yet to come."

One of Chappell's suggestions for Shaw is to move from a result-oriented mindset to a process-oriented one: "That shift - from results-focused to process-focused - transformed my approach to both practice and matches. I encourage you to embark on a similar journey of self-reflection. It's easy to blame circumstances, but ultimately, your response to these challenges will define your path."

Late last month, Shaw was among many players released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction later this month. He endured a poor IPL 2024 , where he scored just 198 runs in eight games, with just a solitary half-century. His form leading into the season wasn't great either, as he struggled following his return from a long injury layoff.

"The past doesn't define you, Prithvi," Chappell wrote. "It's what you do from here that matters. You're still in your prime, with so many years ahead to make your mark. Take this time to visualize the cricketer and person you want to become. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to improve.

"Take care of your body, get the right amount of rest, and build the strength and focus you need. The door back to the Indian team is open if you're willing to walk through it, but it takes a commitment to growth and change.