News

Prithvi Shaw joins Maharashtra ahead of 2025-26 domestic season

He is looking to rejuvenate his career with a fresh team and had parted ways with Mumbai in late June

ESPNcricinfo staff
07-Jul-2025 • 45 mins ago
Prithvi Shaw gave West Zone a good start with a half-century, South Zone vs West Zone, Duleep Trophy 2023, Bengaluru, July 13, 2023

Shaw has 4556 runs in 58 first-class appearances at 46.02  •  PTI

Prithvi Shaw will represent Maharashtra in domestic cricket from the 2025-26 season.
Last month, Shaw had sought a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai to change teams, which was granted to him in late June.
"At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricket," Shaw said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years."
Maharashtra Cricket president Rohit Pawar said Shaw's international and IPL experience would be valuable and the team would stand "firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey" for the seasons ahead.
At Maharashtra, Shaw will likely be led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. With only two wins in seven outright games last season in the Ranji Trophy, they failed to qualify out of their group. Their record of 3-3 in the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy handed them a first-round exit.
But in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra topped their group and had a strong run before losing to Vidarbha in the semi-final.
Shaw has 4556 runs in 58 first-class appearances at 46.02 but was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side last year due to poor fitness and lack of discipline. He last played for Mumbai in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2024. In List-A games, he has 3399 runs at 55.72 and a strike-rate of 125.74. In T20s, his 2902 runs have come at a strike-rate of 151.54 and average of 25.01. He was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Prithvi ShawMaharashtraIndia

