Prithvi Shaw joins Maharashtra ahead of 2025-26 domestic season
He is looking to rejuvenate his career with a fresh team and had parted ways with Mumbai in late June
Prithvi Shaw will represent Maharashtra in domestic cricket from the 2025-26 season.
Last month, Shaw had sought a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai to change teams, which was granted to him in late June.
"At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricket," Shaw said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years."
Maharashtra Cricket president Rohit Pawar said Shaw's international and IPL experience would be valuable and the team would stand "firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey" for the seasons ahead.
We are delighted to welcome Prithvi Shaw, India international cricketer and U-19 World Cup-winning captain, to the Maharashtra Cricket Association. His experience and energy will be a valuable addition to our vision for excellence.
At Maharashtra, Shaw will likely be led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. With only two wins in seven outright games last season in the Ranji Trophy, they failed to qualify out of their group. Their record of 3-3 in the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy handed them a first-round exit.
But in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra topped their group and had a strong run before losing to Vidarbha in the semi-final.
Shaw has 4556 runs in 58 first-class appearances at 46.02 but was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side last year due to poor fitness and lack of discipline. He last played for Mumbai in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2024. In List-A games, he has 3399 runs at 55.72 and a strike-rate of 125.74. In T20s, his 2902 runs have come at a strike-rate of 151.54 and average of 25.01. He was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.