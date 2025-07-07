Prithvi Shaw joins Maharashtra ahead of 2025-26 domestic season

"At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricket," Shaw said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years."

Maharashtra Cricket president Rohit Pawar said Shaw's international and IPL experience would be valuable and the team would stand "firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey" for the seasons ahead.

We are delighted to welcome Prithvi Shaw, India international cricketer and U-19 World Cup-winning captain, to the Maharashtra Cricket Association. His experience and energy will be a valuable addition to our vision for excellence. @PrithviShaw | @RRPSpeaks | #TeamMaha pic.twitter.com/sRhmAXvKdW — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) July 7, 2025

At Maharashtra, Shaw will likely be led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. With only two wins in seven outright games last season in the Ranji Trophy, they failed to qualify out of their group. Their record of 3-3 in the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy handed them a first-round exit.

But in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra topped their group and had a strong run before losing to Vidarbha in the semi-final.