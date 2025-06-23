Prithvi Shaw leaves Mumbai ahead of next domestic season

Prithvi Shaw has parted ways with Mumbai after getting a no-objection certificate from the state association to play for another team in the next domestic season.

"At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer," Shaw said in his letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). "In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a no-objection certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new state association in the upcoming domestic season.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the valuable opportunities and unwavering support extended to me during my time representing the association. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to be part of the MCA set-up, and I am deeply grateful for the exposure and experience I have gained here."

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed the board's decision to grant Shaw the NOC.

His fitness and discipline issues, however, have made more headlines than his performances in recent months and Shaw was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction too.