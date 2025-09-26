Haris Rauf fined 30% of match fee for breaching ICC code of conduct

It is understood that Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan was not fined and let off with a warning by Richardson on Friday.

During an ill-tempered game in Dubai , Rauf was seen responding to heckling from Indian fans by signalling 6-0 with his hands and making gestures depicting the downing of aircraft, in an apparent reference to the military conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year. Farhan had celebrated his fifty by mimicking a gunshot.

The PCB had filed a complaint against Suryakumar, while the BCCI had done the same against Rauf and Farhan. All three players had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which necessitated hearings with Richardson.

There was heightened tension between India and Pakistan during their group game on September 14, with India refusing to shake hands with Pakistan at the toss and after the game, which India won by seven wickets. In the Super Four match between the sides, there were a number of confrontations between Pakistan's bowlers and India's openers. Abhishek Sharma later accused Pakistan of "coming at us for no reason".