M. Pradesh vs Mumbai, Final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
Final (D/N), Bengaluru, December 15, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
PrevNext

Mumbai chose to field.

Current RR: 8.70
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 60/3 (12.00)
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Kumar Kartikeya* 
(rhb)
120050.001 (2b)1 (1b)
Rajat Patidar 
(rhb)
814066202.5025 (9b)16 (4b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Shardul Thakur 
(rm)
4041210.2512431 - 0 - 18 - 0
Suryansh Shedge 
3032110.664131 - 0 - 14 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
412565.00
752463112*38.48
MatWktsBBIAve
1681894/2526.79
982/1123.00
Partnership: 18 Runs, 6 B (RR: 18) Last BatShivam Shukla 1 (3b) FOW156/8 (18.6 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Madhya Pradesh - 2 of 2, Mumbai - 1 of 2
DRS
6
1w
6
4
1
19th
W
6
6
1
1
18th
W
W
4
6
17th
1
1
1
1w
1lb
1
1
16th
1
4
4
1
Match centre Ground time: 18:26
Scores: Chethan | Comms: M Venkat Raghav
end of over 2018 runs
MP: 174/8CRR: 8.70 
Rajat Patidar81 (40b 6x4 6x6)
Kumar Kartikeya1 (2b)
Shardul Thakur 4-0-41-2
Suryansh Shedge 3-0-32-1
19.6
6
Thakur to Patidar, SIX runs

full toss outside the off stump. He lofts it back over the bowler's head for a six

19.6
1w
Thakur to Patidar, 1 wide

wide outside the off stump

19.5
Thakur to Patidar, no run

mistimes the flick back to the bowler

19.4
6
Thakur to Patidar, SIX runs

short delivery outside the off stump. He moves across and brings out the hook. The followthrough of that stroke was that of a Natraj and he sends it over deep square for a six

19.3
4
Thakur to Patidar, FOUR runs

fuller ball outside the off stump. He looks to drive and gets an outside edge over short third for a boundary

19.2
1
Thakur to Kartikeya, 1 run

steers it to third man for a single

19.1
Thakur to Kartikeya, no run

pushes it to midwicket

Kartikeya walks in to bat

end of over 1914 runs • 1 wicket
MP: 156/8CRR: 8.21 
Rajat Patidar65 (36b 5x4 4x6)
Suryansh Shedge 3-0-32-1
Royston Dias 3-0-32-2
18.6
W
Suryansh Shedge to Patidar, OUT

called a no ball for full toss above the waist. Patidar forced it to the midwicket fielder and refused the single on offer as he wanted to be on strike for the free hit. But the third umpire found that the ball wasn't above the waist and there won't be a free hit as well. Shukla is run out by a throw from midwicket at the bowler's end. This is not Rajat Patidar was expecting as he won't retain the strike now for the beginning final over

Shivam Shukla run out (Rahane/Suryansh Shedge) 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
18.5
6
Suryansh Shedge to Patidar, SIX runs

fuller ball outside the off stump. He drives and lofts it over extra cover boundary for another six. He played one over point region and now he goes over extra cover

18.4
6
Suryansh Shedge to Patidar, SIX runs

length ball and he picks it up over deep square for a six. Amazing power in the stroke there

18.3
1
Suryansh Shedge to Shivam Shukla, 1 run

short ball down the leg stump line. He gloves it to square leg for a single

18.2
1
Suryansh Shedge to Patidar, 1 run

slogs it to deep square for a single. Would he have been better off by farming the strike ?

18.1
Suryansh Shedge to Patidar, no run

pushes it back to the bowler

end of over 1810 runs • 2 wickets
MP: 142/7CRR: 7.88 
Shivam Shukla0 (2b)
Rajat Patidar52 (31b 5x4 2x6)
Royston Dias 3-0-32-2
Shivam Dube 4-0-27-1
17.6
Dias to Shivam Shukla, no run

short of a good length delivery outside the off stump. He looks to loft it over cover and misses. Throws his head back in disappointment

17.5
Dias to Shivam Shukla, no run

left alone outside the off stump. He was looking to lure him into a drive. Shukla was having none of it

Shukla to face the hattrick ball from Dias

17.4
W
Dias to Tripuresh Singh, OUT

length ball outside the off stump. cross seam. Goes for the drive and manages to edge it back to the keeper

Tripuresh Singh c †Tamore b Dias 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0

Tripuresh Singh walks in

17.3
W
Dias to Batham, OUT

fuller ball outside the off stump. He looks to go over deep cover but since the ball was fuller and with some width, he couldn't get under it and mistimes it to sweeper cover where Shedge takes the catch

Rahul Batham c Suryansh Shedge b Dias 19 (14b 1x4 1x6) SR: 135.71
17.2
4
Dias to Batham, FOUR runs

short ball outsdie the off stump. Looked like he was expecting it as he pulls it to deep midwicket for a boundary. Batham is making the death overs count

17.1
6
Dias to Batham, SIX runs

gets a six with the cleanest of hits as he moves across and lofts it over long on for a six

end of over 177 runs
MP: 132/5CRR: 7.76 
Rahul Batham9 (11b)
Rajat Patidar52 (31b 5x4 2x6)
Shivam Dube 4-0-27-1
Royston Dias 2-0-22-0

maybe Mumbai would be happy to have him on strike rather than Patidar

16.6
1
Dube to Batham, 1 run

dropped!short ball outside the off stump. He mistimes the pull to deep midwicket. Rahane comes running in and dives forward. He drops what seems to be a tough chance

Worm
M. Pradesh
05101520050100150OVERSRUNS
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
K Kartikeya
1 run (2)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
1 run
0 four0 six
Control
50%
RM Patidar
81 runs (40)
6 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
pull
24 runs
1 four3 sixes
Control
71%
Current bowlers
SN Thakur
O
4
M
0
R
41
W
2
ECO
10.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
Suryansh Shedge
O
3
M
0
R
32
W
1
ECO
10.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoMadhya Pradesh
A GaudHP Gawli
3 (7)
5 (9)
2 (2)
SP SenapatiHP Gawli
1 (1)
1 (3)
0 (2)
Harpreet SinghSP Senapati
15 (23)
42 (34)
19 (11)
RM PatidarSP Senapati
3 (3)
6 (8)
3 (5)
RM PatidarVR Iyer
15 (10)
32 (19)
17 (9)
RM PatidarRR Batham
34 (18)
56 (32)
19 (14)
RM PatidarTripuresh Singh
0 (0)
0 (1)
0 (1)
RM PatidarShivam Shukla
13 (5)
14 (8)
1 (3)
RM PatidarK Kartikeya
16 (4)
18* (6)
1 (2)
View more stats
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TossMumbai, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Jayaraman MadanagopalDRS
India
Kannur SwaroopanandDRS
TV Umpire
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
India
Pankaj Dharmani
Language
English
M. Pradesh Innings
Player NameRB
A Gaud
caught37
HP Gawli
caught24
SP Senapati
caught2317
Harpreet Singh
caught1523
RM Patidar
not out8140
VR Iyer
caught179
RR Batham
caught1914
Tripuresh Singh
caught01
Shivam Shukla
run out13
K Kartikeya
not out12
Extras(lb 6, w 6)
Total174(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MP761241.536
BENG761241.607
PNJB752201.570
RAJ752202.181
HYD734121.974
BIHAR7258-1.646
MIZO7164-2.674
MEGHA7070-4.469
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BRODA761242.353
SAU761242.267
GUJ761241.932
KNTKA734121.092
TN734120.869
TPURA7258-1.181
UKHND7258-1.151
SIKM7070-6.437
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
DELHI761242.224
UP752201.942
JHK752201.893
J + K752201.134
HRYNA734121.672
HP734120.196
MNPR7164-2.370
ARP7070-7.611
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
VIDAR641181.839
CHD642160.224
RLYS632140.741
ASSAM63312-2.213
CGR623100.746
PONDI6248-1.474
ODSA6146-0.106
Group E
TeamMWLPTNRR
MUM651201.213
AP651202.526
KER642160.850
MAHA63312-0.154
SVCS62480.037
GOA62480.114
NAGA6060-4.538
Full Table