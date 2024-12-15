full toss outside the off stump. He lofts it back over the bowler's head for a six
M. Pradesh vs Mumbai, Final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|1 (2b)
|1 (1b)
(rhb)
|81
|40
|6
|6
|202.50
|25 (9b)
|16 (4b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|4
|0
|41
|2
|10.25
|12
|4
|3
|1 - 0 - 18 - 0
|3
|0
|32
|1
|10.66
|4
|1
|3
|1 - 0 - 14 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|41
|25
|6
|5.00
|75
|2463
|112*
|38.48
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|168
|189
|4/25
|26.79
|9
|8
|2/11
|23.00
wide outside the off stump
mistimes the flick back to the bowler
short delivery outside the off stump. He moves across and brings out the hook. The followthrough of that stroke was that of a Natraj and he sends it over deep square for a six
fuller ball outside the off stump. He looks to drive and gets an outside edge over short third for a boundary
steers it to third man for a single
pushes it to midwicket
Kartikeya walks in to bat
called a no ball for full toss above the waist. Patidar forced it to the midwicket fielder and refused the single on offer as he wanted to be on strike for the free hit. But the third umpire found that the ball wasn't above the waist and there won't be a free hit as well. Shukla is run out by a throw from midwicket at the bowler's end. This is not Rajat Patidar was expecting as he won't retain the strike now for the beginning final over
fuller ball outside the off stump. He drives and lofts it over extra cover boundary for another six. He played one over point region and now he goes over extra cover
length ball and he picks it up over deep square for a six. Amazing power in the stroke there
short ball down the leg stump line. He gloves it to square leg for a single
slogs it to deep square for a single. Would he have been better off by farming the strike ?
pushes it back to the bowler
short of a good length delivery outside the off stump. He looks to loft it over cover and misses. Throws his head back in disappointment
left alone outside the off stump. He was looking to lure him into a drive. Shukla was having none of it
Shukla to face the hattrick ball from Dias
length ball outside the off stump. cross seam. Goes for the drive and manages to edge it back to the keeper
Tripuresh Singh walks in
fuller ball outside the off stump. He looks to go over deep cover but since the ball was fuller and with some width, he couldn't get under it and mistimes it to sweeper cover where Shedge takes the catch
short ball outsdie the off stump. Looked like he was expecting it as he pulls it to deep midwicket for a boundary. Batham is making the death overs count
gets a six with the cleanest of hits as he moves across and lofts it over long on for a six
maybe Mumbai would be happy to have him on strike rather than Patidar
dropped!short ball outside the off stump. He mistimes the pull to deep midwicket. Rahane comes running in and dives forward. He drops what seems to be a tough chance
2W
1W
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Toss
|Mumbai, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|3
|7
|caught
|2
|4
|caught
|23
|17
|caught
|15
|23
|not out
|81
|40
|caught
|17
|9
|caught
|19
|14
|caught
|0
|1
|run out
|1
|3
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(lb 6, w 6)
|Total
|174(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|MP
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.536
|BENG
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.607
|PNJB
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.570
|RAJ
|7
|5
|2
|20
|2.181
|HYD
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.974
|BIHAR
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.646
|MIZO
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.674
|MEGHA
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-4.469
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BRODA
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.353
|SAU
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.267
|GUJ
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.932
|KNTKA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.092
|TN
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.869
|TPURA
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.181
|UKHND
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.151
|SIKM
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-6.437
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|DELHI
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.224
|UP
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.942
|JHK
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.893
|J + K
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.134
|HRYNA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.672
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.196
|MNPR
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.370
|ARP
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-7.611
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|VIDAR
|6
|4
|1
|18
|1.839
|CHD
|6
|4
|2
|16
|0.224
|RLYS
|6
|3
|2
|14
|0.741
|ASSAM
|6
|3
|3
|12
|-2.213
|CGR
|6
|2
|3
|10
|0.746
|PONDI
|6
|2
|4
|8
|-1.474
|ODSA
|6
|1
|4
|6
|-0.106